The FIA ​​has announced the departure of former Mercedes executive Shaila-Ann Rao, whose appointment has sparked concerns among rival Formula 1 teams.

Rao joined the FIA ​​in June as interim general secretary for motorsport, replacing Peter Bayer following his departure from the governing body.

Previously, Rao worked at the FIA ​​as legal director between 2016 and 2018 and then joined Mercedes as general adviser and later as special adviser to team principal Toto Wolff.

His return to the FIA ​​has sparked concern from some rivals, such as Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto who had stressed that it was necessary to ensure there would be no conflicts of interest given his previous links.

Rao played a role in overseeing the budget cap ruling, informing Red Bull team principal Christian Horner of the breach. The news, however, had already leaked and this prompted Helmut Marko to define the whole story on German TV as “strange”.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The FIA ​​has fined Red Bull $7 million and restricted aerodynamic testing for next year, a penalty it described as “draconian” and “enormous”.

In a statement released today by the FIA ​​it was confirmed that Rao has left her position after working with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Shaila-Ann Rao has returned to the FIA ​​to assist the new presidential team during their transition period as Acting Secretary General for Motor Sport,” the statement read.

“Shaila-Ann has managed this transition period successfully, providing invaluable support and assistance to the FIA ​​President and the organization during this period which is coming to a close.”

“Shaila-Ann will therefore leave the FIA ​​after the end of the Formula 1 season. The FIA ​​would like to thank Shaila-Ann for her support during this period.”

In the statement, Ben Sulayem thanked Rao for her “valuable contribution” during her time at the FIA, stating how she provided “great support with regard to Formula 1, always acting with professionalism and integrity”.

Rao’s exit comes days after Ben Sulayem dismissed claims of pro-Mercedes ties within the FIA.

“I will be very honest with you and defend my opinion, but when Shaila-Ann was mentioned there were allegations that she was a Mercedes supporter,” the president said in recent weeks.

“Actually when the sanctions were applied to both teams for budget cap violations, she said that I had been a little too harsh. At that moment I thought: ‘My God, is there someone who accuses you of favor Mercedes and you tell me that the sanction is tough for Red Bull.”