Ferrari’s start to the 2023 season reserved very little satisfaction, with only one podium in the first seven races. A disappointing score, mainly due to the difficulties in the race that the Prancing Horse team paid heavily for despite the good results in qualifying.

Having understood the weak points of the single-seater, the technical group of the Maranello team started working on the areas where the most important problems were highlighted, such as the unpredictability of the car in the fastest corners, an aspect which the drivers complained about more occasions. For this reason, a new fund had been introduced in Miami which would have the aim of creating a more stable platform, thus giving greater confidence to those behind the wheel.

On the occasion of the Barcelona Grand Prix, the first real big package of this first part of the season arrived, with a modified bottom, new bellies and other small details scattered along the car. The area that has attracted the most attention is undoubtedly that of the sides, which have taken up some concepts of the competition but without completely abandoning some central ideas of the F1-75 and SF-23 projects. After explaining the objectives of the new package, Jock Clear also spoke of the genesis and timing necessary to bring the innovations to the track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The “fish tank”, a term coined to describe the excavation in the bodywork, has not completely disappeared, but is now more contained in width. Alongside this solution, the technical group has also chosen to introduce a downwash solution, which aims to modify the way in which the air flow on the car interacts with the bottom and top of the diffuser.

A design which, according to Jock Clear, is not directly inspired by Red Bull solutions, but which rather takes up its own line of development carried out in recent months in order to improve the performance of the SF-23. According to even when declared by the pilots, in fact, the basic idea of ​​this package would not only improve the performance of the SF-23 in absolute terms, but also guarantee it a wider window of use, working on what has always been one of the weaknesses of this project.

The decision to modify the sides after only a few races didn’t entirely surprise given the performance of the car, but as in the situation with Mercedes, one wondered why at the start of the season the teams had remained so faithful to their ideas instead of adopting intermediate solutions . “When the teams present their car, they are all convinced of their solutions. So, nobody says, ‘We put these bellies on, but we weren’t convinced.'”

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bottom

“We were all convinced of what we had. But then we all have to learn from what others are doing and also from what we do. We are not copying anyone, per se. Let’s look at what they have done, go back to our work and let’s try to understand if it works”, explained the British engineer.

“[Il nuovo pacchetto] It appeared on the machine because it works. Ultimately, we just follow the science and the beauty of aerodynamics, and the beauty of this sport and the reason we’ve been doing it, in my case for 30 years, is that every day is different, every year is different, every car is different. We are still learning. There are a million ways to solve problems, and we will never be able to solve them all.”

That Ferrari has looked to the competition is no mystery, an aspect that Clear himself has not denied, so much so that the team has begun to evaluate a possible change of direction since the pre-season tests. However, the decision to work on another path came only two months ago, when the limitations of the current project and the merits of the solutions present on other cars emerged.

Ferrari SF-23, technical detail Photo by: George Piola

“It’s one of those organic developments, no. I’m sure we considered it from day one of the first test, when you look at the different cars and look at everyone’s solutions, and you start thinking: ‘Ok, maybe there are other ways they could have solved this problem.”

“As soon as Red Bull’s dominance has become apparent, obviously you have to look very, very closely at what they are doing. So, in a normal process, I’d say we went that route probably two months ago.”

According to Clear, it would have been all too easy for the team to hastily adopt a concept shown on a rival team, but the risk would have been to have a similar package to others, but without the certainty of seeing the desired benefits. An explanation similar to the one that the Red Bull leaders had given when asked if they were concerned that the bottom of the RB19 had been exposed to the view of their opponents in Monte Carlo.

Ferrari SF-23: comparison between the old and the new package Photo by: George Piola

Similarly, James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams, had also explained that introducing new features by copying from the opponents without first fully understanding how they worked, even with reference to integration into one’s own project, would not have given the long-term benefits.

“As soon as you see what someone else is doing well and you put it into your own design, you think and don’t have a knee-jerk reaction to throw it on your car, because it won’t work,” Clear said.

“You have to give yourself a couple of months to fix it and make it work with your car. And then you say: ‘Indeed, I understand where they are going.’ What you see is the result and will lead to further development in this direction.”