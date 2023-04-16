Melbourne, Australia.- The Australian Grand Prix was completely crazy for both the drivers and the viewers on the early morning of April 2 of this year. The third race of the 2023 Formula 1 season saw the red flags fly three times for different reasons.

The crash of Alexander Albon, of the Williams team, generated the first break at the Melbourne circuit. Already in the final part came the second restart due to the hard contact suffered by Kevin Magnussen, from Haas F1 Team, who ran out of a wheel on lap 56.

While the last stop occurred on the re-entry to the track after the collision that destroyed the Alpine cars of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon for contacting each other as well as Logan Sargeant’s blow from behind Nick de Vries’ AlphaTauri and the hard blow of Carlos Sains Jr. of Ferrari, on the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

Before finishing the last lap, without passing, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) penalized the Spanish with the red cars and left him out of the points, however the Italian team launched a petition to review the accident that harmed Ferrari.

The FIA ​​announced that it will be next Tuesday, April 18, when the final opinion on the sanction received by Carlos Sainz Jr. will come out. If the organization withdraws the punishment from Madrid, it will recover its place and the confirmed positions will undergo an alteration that will harm Sergio ‘Checo ‘ Perez.

The Mexican moved up to fifth place but could lose that position and drop to sixth, so the points won will also be affected in his fight for the world title in his third campaign as a driver for Red Bull Racing.

At the moment, the midfielder from Guadalajara is sub-leader of drivers with 54 points, behind his Dutch teammate, Max Verstappen, who has 69 at the top. The fourth episode will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the Baku street circuit, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.