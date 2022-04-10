Melbourne, Australia,- Spectacular returned by Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez on the track of Melbourne City Albert Park to reach one of the first three steps of the Australian Grand Prixafter starting among the leaders of the third race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

After extending in the third position in the competition, the Mexican’s pleasure did not last long, since he did not have an expected start and therefore the British Lewis Hamilton unseated him from his position to be fourth from the first lap of the Australian GP.

later ‘laps’ now appeared George Russell .Mercedes driver- to transfer Sergio Pérez, who did not lose concentration despite being in fifth position, as the yellow flag helped to be one second behind Hamilton and then send him to fifth place and Russell to fourth, in the competition.

Sergio Pérez finishes 2nd in Australia

‘Checo’ had ahead of Charles Leclerc -Ferrari driver- who easily dominated the Australian GP by six seconds ahead of Pérez’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who unfortunately left the race on lap 40 due to a fire in his car’s engine.

Sergio, who was behind the Dutchman, took his place for 18 laps in a row, as he kept a good distance over George Russell, although he began to hesitate on lap 12, a curve that affected the RB drivers, but fortunately it did not hurt the Mexican lost the second place in this competition of the 2022 periodization.

Sergio Perez on the podium

Although the “safety car” existed after the departure of Max Verstappen, he feigned a scare for Charles Leclerc, however, it was nothing compared to his leadership, since he said the luxury of overtaking the laggards while in the hour he was up to 17 seconds advantage over ‘Checo’ Pérez who, for the first time this year, stood on the podium together with the Monegasque (Leclerc) and the British (Russell) in the city of Melbourne, Australia.

The next race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will be the Gran Premo de Emilia-Romagna, Italy inside the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. F1 returns to European lands and the competition will take place on Sunday the 24th of the current month.