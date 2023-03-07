Manama, Bahrain.- No one else, except Sergio ‘Checo’ PerezHe found out about the problems that the red racing team will have to deal with, Ferrariin the current season of Formula 1. He stated that he knows his ‘weaknesses’, according to information from the Motorsport media.

“I learned a lot about his car (the car from charles leclerc), you know: where they are weak, where they are strong, or stronger than us. So yeah, I think I have to make sure I have fresh information for my engineers at the technical briefing.”

Sergio Perez has fought on the track with charles clelerc from the last season. By one point the Monegasque beat him to second place in the drivers championship and in this campaign the rivalry continues to flourish, but in the first of the twenty-three chapters it was won by Mexican.

Despite seeing the taillights of the Ferrari in the elongated Sakhir Grand Prixthe man from Guadalajara was calm and when he began to see leclerc locking his tires and looking nervous inside his car, he waited for lap 26 to retake second place in the race.

The abandonment of the captain of the horse team ensured the first podium of ‘Czech’ Perez in the year, since there was no opportunity for Fernando Alonsoof Aston Martin, surprised him by being almost 25 seconds behind P2. The result of him in bahrain made celebrate to Red Bull Racing the double after the victory of max verstappen.

Second place in the Great Race awards Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez collaborate with 18 points in constructors so that the Bulls start leaders with 43; Verstappen added 25 points. On the other hand Ferrari settles for the 12 of Carlos Sainz Jr.who finished fourth.