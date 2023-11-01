The Mexican Formula 1 driver, Sergio Checo Perez sold at auction, for more than 90 thousand euros, his helmet used during last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, which ended at the first corner due to a contact between his Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The pilot thus joined the fundraising campaign launched throughout the country to help his compatriots in Acapulco, and in particular the families of the victims, hit by the hurricane on Wednesday 25 October Otis.