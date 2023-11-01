The Mexican Red Bull driver made 90 thousand euros from the sale of the helmet with which he raced last Sunday’s GP in Mexico City
The Mexican Formula 1 driver, Sergio Checo Perez sold at auction, for more than 90 thousand euros, his helmet used during last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, which ended at the first corner due to a contact between his Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The pilot thus joined the fundraising campaign launched throughout the country to help his compatriots in Acapulco, and in particular the families of the victims, hit by the hurricane on Wednesday 25 October Otis.
Perez for Mexico
The hurricane that hit the well-known Mexican tourist resort, classified as category 5, destroyed several areas of the city: so far there have been 46 confirmed victims but over 50 remain missing.
