Red Bull is not satisfied with dominating the season: the RB19 has won all the races held so far with eight successes by Max Verstappen and two by Sergio Perez, but in Milton Keynes they do not want the margin of advantage against the competition to be reduced.

The intention in Christian Horner’s team is to break all records with Adrian Newey’s single-seater and in the world champion team they are ready to reopen a technical gap with their pursuers after Lando Norris finished second behind the Dutchman by a few seconds in his home race at Silverstone.

The technical staff directed by Pierre Waché in Hungary has brought a package of new features: we still don’t know the consistency of all the new features, but it was enough for us to find out the first intervention to understand that the leap will be important, before Red Bull decides to block the development of this car, to dedicate all resources (people and finances) to the 2024 car.

Our George Piola was able to appreciate that the chassis being set up in the Budapest garages show radiator inlets that are miniaturized as never before: the aerodynamicists of Milton Keynes, in fact, have decided to reduce drag by reducing the height of the air intake for cooling the Honda power unit.

Red Bull Racing RB19, detail of the original radiator mouth Photo by: George Piola

Previously we said that it seemed that Aston Martin with the evolution of the AMR23 presented in Canada had overcome the constraints of Red Bull, proposing very narrow radiator mouths, but now on the RB19 we have taken a further step: if the upper belt line has not changed, it is surprising how the carbon tray in the lower part and which acts as a beak has been decidedly raised, almost halving the air flow rate of the intake.

Evidently the modification was possible because the Honda RBPT H001 engine has no reliability problems and is able to run “hot” without fear of any type of breakage. The aerodynamic advantage can be important because the flow that Red Bull manages to convey to the bottom increases thanks to a huge undercut, thanks to which we believe that we have reached the limit of the most extreme solution.

This, more than a useful novelty in Hungary, we believe it could be a very useful concept for the next fast circuits which will start next week with the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps.

It’s incredible how Red Bull manages to move the technical challenge of certain ideas ever more to a high threshold, such as to re-propose a gap on its rivals to cripple any attempt to get closer to the Milton Keynes single-seaters in the bud. In fact, following Red Bull on this terrain could do a lot of harm: in addition to the project constraints that are difficult to overcome, there would also be fears of the stability of the power units.