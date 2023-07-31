Red Bull celebrated the Spa-Francorchamps double signed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez with a team photo taken in front of his garage, after which came the traditional champagne-based splashes.

As team members including Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner walked away to avoid the champagne rain, the team plate fell on top of the constructors’ trophy, destroying it completely.

The incident caused much hilarity among the Red Bull men, with Verstappen exclaiming: “It’s broken again, the trophy is broken again!”, to a grinning Horner.

It is the second time in a week that Red Bull have failed to bring the ‘silverware’ in one piece to Milton Keynes, after McLaren’s Lando Norris smashed Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix victory trophy during celebrations at the podium in Budapest.

Norris has apologized for damaging the $45,000 trophy, which required six months of manual work, and Hungarian GP organizers have promised to replace it with a new one.

The constructors’ trophy of the Belgian GP was collected on the podium by Greg Reeson, the appreciated coach of the Milton Keynes team.

After the race — but before taking the team photo — Horner said Reeson represents the work the entire team has put into putting together a 2023 12-game winning streak.

“Results like today are the result of teamwork and that’s why you saw Greg, our technician who takes care of all the tires in the garage, go to collect the manufacturers’ trophy today,” explained Horner.

Verstappen took his eighth consecutive win of the 2023 season, one short of Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record of nine straight wins in 2013, thanks to yet another perfect race at Spa.

Starting from sixth after a five-place grid penalty for fitting his fifth gearbox of the season, he took the lead on lap 17 by passing Perez and then went on to win his third consecutive Belgian Grand Prix by 22 seconds behind advantage.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished 32 seconds down in third place, with F1 now heading into its summer break and will rekindle its engines in late August at Zandvoort.