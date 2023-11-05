The Brazilian Grand Prix could not have started in a worse way for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc was forced to retire even on the formation lap just moments before the start due to a probable failure on his Ferrari SF-23 which led him to go off the track and crash into the barriers, breaking a suspension.

The Monegasque, who started for the formation lap from the second spot on the grid, lost control of his Ferrari while he was busy tackling a right-hand corner, trying to best warm up his set of new Soft compounds with which he intended to start.

Once he hit the barriers, Leclerc opened the radio with his garage stating that he had a hydraulic problem on his SF-23 number 16. This would have been the cause that led Charles to lose control of his car and retire even earlier to get to the grid waiting for the 5 traffic lights to go out.

Leclerc, once he warned his garage, added: “Why am I such a loser?”, saying it twice. Charles even tried to drive off again, but only to park while announcing to the team that the hydraulics were working again.

Now Ferrari will have to rely on Sainz alone, who also qualified much worse than Leclerc in the qualifying sessions held last Friday before the Sprint on Saturday. For Leclerc, this is the second missed start in his Formula 1 career after the one at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021 when he was forced to retire due to a broken axle shaft due to the accident that occurred the day before during qualifying.

The Brazilian Grand Prix was then stopped after the first lap of the race due to the accident at turn 1 involving the Williams of Alexander Albon and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. The race direction stopped the race by displaying the red flags to allow the stewards to repair the barriers destroyed by the violent impact and clean the track of the many debris left by the single-seaters after the double contact which occurred just before the left-hand bend which leads into the descent.