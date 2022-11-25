First the Gazzetta dello Sport with the launch of the news on the Tuesday before Abu Dhabi that Ferrari was considering replacing Mattia Binotto with Fredric Vasseur. Now Corriere della Sera anticipates the team principal’s resignation with an announcement that would be expected by the hour. The news on the Cavallino comes out of the Cairo Group.

According to Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi, the adventure of the engineer from Reggio in Maranello would therefore have come to a conclusion: an official press release would be expected shortly “…since the parties are allegedly defining the clauses which sanction the terms of an announced separation, and apparently, agreed. The news filtered almost casually from foreign sources linked to Charles Leclerc’s entourage”.

Corriere della Sera colleagues believe that “the team principal would have decided to leave the scene in the face of a persistent lack of trust on the part of the president John Elkann, with whom relations have been cold for a long time”.

Binotto made his career from engine engineer to team principal entirely in Ferrari: it is a relationship that began in 1995 and lasted 28 years: the agreement with the Cavallino would have been valid until the end of 2023.

With this sudden acceleration, it will remain to be seen what the Scuderia’s reaction will be: will Vasseur currently head of Sauber be called or could the job be entrusted ad interim to Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari?

The changeover could have traumatic effects right now that the 675 is being born in the Racing Department, that is to say next year’s single-seater with which Maranello plans to go and challenge Red Bull and Mercedes for the world titles. Mattia has total technical and sporting control of the Gestione Sportiva in his hands, so such a rapid exit could have repercussions as long as whoever takes his place has full control of the situation.