Williams is looking for a replacement for Logan Sargeant. Last year, the British team was seventh in the Constructors’ standings with eleven points to its name going into the Hungarian Grand Prix, but twelve months later it is ninth with just four points. Haas’s big step forward and Alpine’s return to the top 10 have made things difficult for Williams, who can only count on Alexander Albon to add to their points tally.

Logan Sargeant, Williams W46 Photo by: Erik Junius

Team principal James Vowles considered a short-term solution at Silverstone, sounding out Esteban Ocon’s availability. The French driver appeared positive about the possibility of a ride during the race and, according to information that emerged today in the Hungaroring paddock, he had already tested the FW46’s driving position. The plan was to replace Ocon with Alpine’s current third driver, Jack Doohan, a solution that initially seemed to be welcomed by the French manufacturer.

Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Today, however, the ‘no’ to the operation came from team principal Bruno Famin. A position dictated by the situation in which Alpine finds itself in the Constructors’ standings, namely the first rival of Williams which currently boasts only a five-point advantage.

Relations with Ocon are not the best, but a sale to direct competition was not considered a good idea, considering that the difference in terms of prize money between eighth and ninth place in the constructors’ standings is around 17 million dollars.

Williams will have to look elsewhere, but the chances of finding a free driver who can immediately guarantee the team a better performance than Sargeant are not high. For Ocon, the prospect is to finish the season in Alpine as a separate driver at home, a scenario that has been taken into account for months, but confirmation of his move to Haas in 2025 is expected shortly.