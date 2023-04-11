Senna’s finest lap: Donington 1993

In England they call it Lap of the Gods: the tour of the Gods. It was the pilot who spoke to God, Ayrton, who did it Seine: today this magic turns 30.

In reality, the lap was not perfect, because Senna started fourth but was fifth at the first corner: due to a skid at the start, Karl Wendlinger overtook him on Sauber. Then, Magic in every curve he paints a picture: at Redgate he takes advantage of the duel between the Austrian and Michael Schumacher to overcome the German of Benetton. In the downhill “S” of the Old Airpin he gets the better of Wendlingerovertaken with negligible ease on the outside, and is third, and in the space of two corners he reaches and overtakes Damon Hill. Alain Prost on the other hand, it can be seen overtaking inside the hairpin before the pits. On the first lap of free track he has a 4 ″ 2 advantage, on the second 6 ″ 7. And behind it is Prost, not the first run away from home.

Donington 1993, the video of Senna’s magic

On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary, Formula 1 has re-shared the magic of Senna at Donington on its social networks.

The progress of the race

Senna arrives in England surprisingly at the top of the standings, thanks to the success in Brazil and second place on his debut at Kyalami. On the British weekend, for the third race of the World Championship, everything seems set for Williams, to the point that for Magic the only hope is rain. And that Sunday the conditions were perfect for the Brazilian: the air temperature is six degrees, a storm on the track, it’s practically winter. After the start, Senna leads easily over Prost, Hill, Barrichello, Alesi, Schumacher, Berger, Herbert, Patrese and Zanardi. The variable conditions of the track force the pilots to change tires 69 times: Prost stops on seven occasions, in the meantime Wendlinger, Andretti, Schumacher and the two Ferraris of Berger and Alesi go out. On lap 35, Senna returns to the pits to put on slick tyres, but a problem with the right rear slows him down by 20”. The Professor then makes the mistake of putting on wet tires because he himself is unable to lap with slicks, unlike Senna, but the track conditions are definitively improving, and therefore Prost definitively loses the winning train; due to a puncture on one of the tyres, the four-time world champion had to stop once again in the 54th minute. He finished third but humiliated and doubled by Senna, with whom he reconciled on the podium in Adelaide at the end of the season.