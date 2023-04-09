Sunday 3 April 1988. Thirty-five years ago, the world of Formula 1 was preparing to kick off a season that would go down in history for the great supremacy of McLaren and its MP4/4. In fact, the British team dominated for 15 of the 16 appointments on the calendar, setting the stage for the championship challenge between its two standard-bearers and rivals, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

It was a year, precisely 1988, which also marked the end of turbocharged cars: from the following season on, they had to step aside to make room for naturally aspirated engines.

That April 3, on Easter day, on the starting grid of the Jacarepaguà circuit in Rio de Janeiro, everything was ready for the start of the 42nd Formula 1 world championship. The Carioca racetrack became the scene of a new beginning and continual twists: a first appointment with history in which one immediately realizes the ineffectiveness of the new rules, aimed at stabilizing the balance between the old turbo engines and the naturally aspirated ones of a new generation.

A controversy already started during the previous tests at Imola, in which high expectations especially embraced the reds from Maranello: all the insiders and all the fans were convinced that the F1 87/88C driven by Berger and Alboreto showed the same good performances with which the F1-87 had characterized the last two Grands Prix of the previous year. Expectations disappointed by the times on the track, not even remotely comparable to those obtained by Senna and Prost and by the prodigious Honda V6 turbo engine with which their British single-seaters were equipped.

Ayrton Senna fans at the 1988 Brazilian GP Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren’s “early” strength in testing is underlined in the first qualifying of the season. It was Ayrton who conquered the start from the pole, placing himself in front of the Williams of Nigel Mansell, Alain and the Ferrari of Berger. Third row, instead, for reigning world champion Nelson Piquet at the wheel of the Lotus 100T, and for the other Ferrari driven by Alboreto.

Everything seems to predict an undisputed dominance of the home rider. But, as the unpredictability of Formula 1 teaches, occupying the first box of the starting grid does not always equate to already having a victory in hand.

After the sighting lap, Ayrton’s MP4/4 stalls in first gear. A few moments after the lights come on, the pilot raises his arm. Everything stops, the start is postponed, with the fan favorite completing a complete lap with the gearbox blocked before entering the pits, driving the single-seater forklift and taking part in the race starting from the pit lane.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda RA168-E Photo by: Sutton Images

From first to last. Ironically, just the day before Senna had declared on Brazilian TV how nice it was to be in pole position on the circuit named after Piquet: now, he finds himself at the exit of the pits, on the circuit named after Piquet. Senna’s, however, is not the only unexpected event. Even Ivan Capelli, due to a smoke from his March 881, was forced to start from the pit lane in the company of his colleague in March, Mauricio Gugelmin, betrayed by gearbox problems. The situation for Oscar Larrauri and his EuroBrun is decidedly worse, with the Argentine waving the white flag due to an electrical problem. For him, no restart.

After the second warm-up lap, it was Nigel Mansell who had the road clear until the start, when he was caught by Prost’s McLaren. Within a few corners, the Frenchman manages to create a gap of about two seconds on the rest of the group, while behind him Berger overtakes Mansell and is second. Followed by Piquet, Alboreto and the two Benettons of Boutsen and Nannini.

In all of this, Ayrton starts and begins an incredible comeback from 21st position, under the sky of his native Brazil. In just ten rounds, he flies to eighth place, and then leaves behind Satoru Nakajima and go in pursuit of the two Benettons in a race that doesn’t want to hear about boredom: we are on lap 19 and Mansell enters the pits more as a precaution than for a simple tire change. In fact, his Williams was surrounded by mechanics when an engine stall forced him to retire. A problem that also affects Senna, on lap 27: he passes by the pits and his McLaren shuts down.

Fortunately, the single-seater restarted and the Brazilian set off in pursuit of his teammate.

Everything, now, finally seems to be going right. It seems. Until the race direction displays a black flag under the incredulous eyes of Senna. Disqualified!

The reason? His single-seater forklift cannot be used in the race.

Sadly, Senna returns to the Brazilian pits once again without restarting, closing the first race of the season with a heavy zero. An Easter to forget, because in the meantime, his transalpine rival crosses the finish line as a winner ahead of Berger and Piquet.

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Gerhard Berger, third place Nelson Piquet Photo by: Sutton Images

A bitter start for Ayrton, then transformed, in that Suzuka, into a glorious epilogue. But that’s another story…