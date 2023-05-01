The businesses of Ayrton Senna in F1 they have become a source of inspiration in many areas. Not only the younger riders have drawn inspiration from the three-time world champion: the recognitions of the champion’s greatness are numerous. In Brazil, the former Lotus, McLaren And Williamswho died tragically after the accident in the race at Imola on May 1, 1994, is so loved that he has become National patron of sport. But Senna’s impact is also found in music and art. Here are some examples.