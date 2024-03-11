Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, and Bianca Senna, head of the Senna Foundation, connected remotely for the press conference in the Emilia Romagna Region in which the celebrations in memory of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger on the occasion of the GP were made official of San Marino in 1994.

The Municipality of Imola in collaboration with the Ayrton Senna Institute, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Emilia Romagna Region has organized a rich calendar of events entitled “Senna 30 years” which will take place around the Enzo and Dino Ferrari from 21 March until to June 2nd, with a particular focus on May 1st, the day of commemoration of the passing of the Brazilian champion. In this period the Santerno track will also host two events on the international calendar: the 6 Hours of Imola, valid as the second round of the WEC, from 19 to 21 April, and the GP of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna from 17 to 19 May.

In the presence of the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri and the Governor of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, the Secretary of State for Sport of San Marino, Teodoro Lonfarnini, and the president of Formula Imola, Gian Carlo Minardi, the rich calendar was illustrated of events which will open on March 21st, a non-random day as it is the day of Ayrton's birth.

In the San Domenico Museum, via Sacchi 4, the photographic exhibition “Magic. Ayrton Senna – Imola 1994 – 2024”. 94 strictly black and white shots by Angelo Orsi and Mirco Lazzari will be exhibited. If the start of the exhibition is connected to the birthday of the three-time world champion, there are 94 images on display to immortalise the year of his death. The shots of the Autosprint photographer and great friend of Ayrton bring out not only the champion, but also and above all the human aspect.

On 23 March, on the occasion of the FAI days, it will be possible to take a route called: “Ayrton Senna from Kobra to Pierotti” with guided appointments from 10am to 5pm. A memory route will be offered between art, speed and nature which will take the starting from the large mural that the Brazilian artist Kobra dedicated to the Brazilian pilot on the facade of the Checco Costa Museum and will end at the bronze monument by the sculptor Stefano Pierotti, located in the Acque Minarali park.

A moment from the press conference in the Emilia Romagna Region on Senna's 30th birthday celebrations

From 16 April to 1 June the municipal library will host the exhibition “There is no curve you can't overtake. The Imola racetrack from its origins to the return of the WEC” with photographs, documents and vintage newspapers that date back to 1953, the date of birth of the track.

Marco Isola, an appreciated photographer from Imola, from 18 to 21 April, will propose eleven shots at Palazzo Vacchi, via Appia 37, for “ImolAyrton” with images that narrow the field between 1992 and 1994 including the start of the 1994 San Marino GP and the last passage of the Williams FW16 before the accident at Tamburello. The images are for sale and part of the proceeds will go to charity at the Matteo Bagnaresi Foundation which takes care of disadvantaged children.

From 27 April to 1 May the Checco Costa Museum will host Memorabilia of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger: the Williams FW15C that the Brazilian drove at Estoril on his debut with the Didcot team will be on display. An heirloom that will be made available by the very passionate Jonathan Giacobazzi. There will also be a portrait of Magic created by Rita Amadori, a student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Ravenna who transformed industrial waste into a work of art.

Stefano Pierotti, the sculptor from Pietrasanta, will set up a large mural in the city center which will be painted on Corten-coloured steel plates of Senna's face which will be created using the “Iron pictures” technique. Vinicio Dall'Ara will curate the exhibition at the Salannunziata (via Fratelli Bandiera 17/a) from 19 April to 19 May: on the one hand the exhibition will retrace the birth of the memorial stone dedicated to Ayrton and will reserve a space for the “Iron pictures” with female figures and another panel depicting Beco.

On May 1st there will be “Ayrton and Roland Day”. In the morning there will be a run/walk, while at 2.17pm, the time of Ayrton's accident, there will be the “Senna 30 years” commemoration at the Tamburello curve.

From 4pm to 6pm in the Press Room of the Autodromo there will be a memorial to Senna followed by the presentation of the book “Senna. The Truths” from Minerva editions written by Franco Nugnes. Following this, a football tournament between the football schools of Italy and Brazil will take place at the Romeo Galli municipal stadium.

At 9pm on the starting straight there will be a special event entitled “Me & Ayrton”, with a theatrical monologue accompanied by music and images.