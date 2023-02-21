Sauber is in the middle of the ford: on the one hand the present, 2023, the last season in which it will be able to show off the name of Alfa Romeo Racing. On the other, on the farthest shore, the future that has a precise, weighty and, at the same time, fascinating name: Audi Sport.

The Swiss company is preparing for the 2023 Formula 1 season after presenting the C43, the new single-seater that it will entrust to Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou but, at the same time, it is preparing for the transition that will have to welcome Audi at the beginning of 2026 as the majority shareholder and, therefore, new owner.

One of the most important foundation stones of this new structure is and will be Andreas Seidl. The former McLaren team principal returned to Hinwil to manage the current structure and prepare the welcome to the Ingolstadt manufacturer. In the interview given to Sauber this morning, Seidl tackled various topics, including current events – always very important for a team that aspires to improve and make itself desirable – and the future, although it has just been hinted at.

Saidl, you have been CEO of the Sauber Group for six weeks; what are your first impressions of her?

“After my previous experience in Hinwil, coming here immediately felt very natural and it’s good to be back. There are many familiar faces, but also many new ones, and I was given a warm welcome. I found a very motivated and ambitious, full of talent; a well-founded team, ready to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

What is your main focus at the moment?

“Right now I’m taking the time to get to know as many people as possible, build relationships and understand how the team works. In all my conversations I want to understand what the strengths and weaknesses of the organization are and where are the gaps compared to the teams that currently precede us”.

You have introduced a new management structure to the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. Why did you do this?

“The structure we have put in place leverages the strengths of the people involved and allows me, as CEO, to focus on the strategic future of the Sauber Group and the team. The strong leadership team, trackside and at headquarters central, is designed to ensure efficiency and to divide the tasks to be performed among different people with clear responsibilities”.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Representative, Jan Monchaux, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Technical Director Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“The most significant evolution compared to last year is the expansion of the role of Alessandro Alunni Bravi. He will continue to oversee the commercial and legal activities of the team as CEO, as he has in the past, and will also now be the public face of the team in the role of Team Representative. Together with Head of Track Engineering and Operations, Xevi Pujolar, and Sports Director, Beat Zehnder, he will form a strong trackside leadership team.”

How involved will he be in the team’s track operations in 2023?

“Formula One is the main focus of the Sauber Group, so of course I will be involved and want to contribute my experience. But I want my leadership team to run things on a day-to-day basis. I trust, and I will hold them accountable and give them everything they need. I will participate in a few races, but the foundations of success in F1 are laid at the factory and that’s where I will focus immediately.”

What goals have you set for the team for this year?

“In 2022, at the start of a new regulation cycle, we have seen that this team is able to deliver a strong car and progress on the grid. The key for us is to continue in this direction over the coming months and years. I want to see progress in every area of ​​the team, both in the factory and on the track.Having recently seen and experienced how the team has prepared for next season under the guidance of our Technical Director, Jan Monchaux, and Chief Operating Officer, Axel Kruse, I am very optimistic that we will achieve this as a team.”

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

What is your vision of the Sauber Group?

“Every sector of the Group is growing and we want to continue this trajectory in the short, medium and long term. The team has demonstrated its capabilities through continuous growth and sporting successes achieved over the years, both on and off the track. Our vision of Hinwil for the future is clear: We want to keep progressing and become a team capable of fighting for podiums and race victories. We want to become a desirable team, where people want to be – employees, drivers and partners. We want to become a team fans want to follow. My goal, together with the team, is to devise, implement and execute a clear plan to achieve this.”

2023 will be the sixth year of the partnership with Alfa Romeo. How important was and is this partnership for the team?

“Sauber Motorsport’s partnership with Alfa Romeo has been a success on and off the track: it has evolved into a model of technical and commercial partnership and has far exceeded expectations over the last five years. The relationship has allowed us to develop a global promotional platform that has helped increase our position and credibility with partners and sponsors.Our goal for this year is, together with Alfa Romeo, to continue to improve the team’s results on the track and to see the fantastic Alfa Romeo’s activation program will come to life in 2023, a plan we are excited to share in the coming weeks and months.”

Audi has chosen the Sauber Group as a strategic partner for entering F1 in 2026. How important is it for the team?

“It is very important because it offers all members of Sauber stability and a clear direction of travel. As a Group we know we have a great future ahead of us, but at the same time we focus on the present, on short-term results in the next season with Alfa Romeo and on continuing our successful partnership with Ferrari for the next three years.”