For the first time this season McLaren managed to get into the points with both cars. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, after having played a good qualifying closed with the fourth and seventh time respectively, finished the Australian Grand Prix in fifth and sixth position.

A result that brought a breath of optimism to the Woking team after a start to the championship to be forgotten. In Bahrain, in fact, both drivers of the English team had struggled behind the wheel of a still unripe MCL36, while in Jeddah, on a track with a layout more suited to the latest creature signed by McLaren, Norris managed to get the final seventh place.

In Melbourne, the sensations were positive right from the free practice sessions and Norris himself, on several occasions, had emphasized how the good performance of McLaren mainly depended on the conformation of the renewed Australian track.

Andrea Seidl intervened to underline his satisfaction with the result obtained yesterday, explaining what were the three reasons that allowed McLaren to do well in Australia.

“Obviously we are very satisfied with the result of the race. We finished in fifth and sixth position, we scored 18 points overall and returned to fourth place in the Constructors’ classification. It is a good step forward compared to last weekend in Jeddah ”.

“There are three reasons for this progress. We brought a few small updates that worked; our car adapted very well to the smooth layout of this track and we put into practice what we learned in Saudi Arabia ”.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The McLaren team principal then underlined how the Melbourne race made the Woking team return to its natural position, i.e. ahead of Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas, even if both Norris and RIcciardo never seemed able to give the chasing the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“It was nice to see that we have a competitive pace throughout the race. A similar result gives the team great motivation to keep working hard. Now we know we can fight for the top 10, something unthinkable when compared to what we saw at the beginning of the season even though we are aware that it is not the goal we are aiming for. In the race we weren’t able to compete with Mercedes, which proved to be more solid than in qualifying, but we had the certainty of being faster than Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas, all single-seaters that had been ahead of us in the first two. appointments “.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Finally, Seidl obviously said he was not happy with the current gap from the top teams, but showed optimism because the team identified the shortcomings of the MCL36 project and understood how to intervene even if it will take time.

“This result, compared to our start to the season, represents a turning point. For the first time we managed to bring both cars into the points, but on the flying lap we know we have a 1 second delay from the top cars. Obviously we are not happy with this, but our ambition is to reduce this gap ”.

“Our weak point is the lack of grip in the slow corners, but the positive aspect is that we understand what we need to do to try and eliminate this problem. We are working to try to resolve everything as soon as possible “.

“We will have to be patient, but the key thing is that we have a clear idea of ​​what to do. However, we must evaluate various factors including the budget cap and the limitation of hours granted in the wind tunnel “.