The domino effect has begun. The official greetings between Fred Vasseur and Sauber kicked off a chain of mostly long overdue announcements. However, the real surprise hit occurred, and it is the one relating to Andreas Seidl’s move from McLaren to Sauber, a transfer that remained under wraps and which represents the real news of the day, above all for the role he will assume at Hinwil.

The position that the forty-six-year-old German engineer will fill at Sauber will be different from the one held at McLaren in the last four seasons, as confirmed by the announcement of his arrival at Hinwil formalized by the Sauber Group and not by the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

Andreas Seidl, former McLaren Team Principal moving to Sauber Group Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Seidl will be at the helm of the entire Swiss structure as CEO, and will lead the company through the transition period that will lead to the transfer of control from current owner Finn Rausing (who will remain in the company’s share package) to Audi. One of his first tasks will be to identify a new team principal who will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join the Sauber Group – commented Seidl – it’s a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organization that I know very well having worked and lived in Hinwil for four years. I look forward to joining the team and working with all colleagues on the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves. I want to thank Finn Rausing and all the Sauber Group for choosing me: I can’t wait to repay their trust with my work”.

The forty-six-year-old German engineer had arrived at McLaren in January 2019 as team principal, a role he will only hold for a few months at Sauber, waiting for the Hinwil-based team to appoint Frederic Vasseur’s successor.

Under his guidance, McLaren has once again recovered positions after the difficult years of coexistence with Honda, regaining victory in last year’s Italian Grand Prix and third place in the Constructors’ standings.

For Seidl, the move to Hinwil is a comeback, having lived there and worked as an engineer in charge of track operations during the period (2006-2009) when ownership of the team passed to BMW.