The appointment in Baku recorded substantial use of new power units. Despite being only the fourth race on the calendar, the reliability problems that emerged in the first rounds of the season prompted the manufacturers to be cautious, especially at Mercedes after George Russell’s stop in the Australian Grand Prix.

ICE, Turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K were mounted both in the factory team and on the Aston Martins, Williams and one on Piastri’s McLaren (Norris has already switched to engine 2). Complete engine also for Tsunoda, and the Japanese also uses the second PU Honda of the season.

At Ferrari, both the single-seater of Charles Leclerc and that of Carlos Sainz were fitted with new turbos and MGU-H, a change also made on the two Haas. A new MGU-K was also mounted on Nico Hulkenberg’s car alone.

Unscheduled change instead for Pierre Gasly. After the problems suffered by its engine during the FP1 session (complete with the rear end covered in flames) a complete new PU was needed, an installation that was completed in time to be able to be on the track before qualifying.

However, a breath of fresh air has arrived for motorists thanks to the decision taken during the meeting of the Formula 1 Commission last Tuesday which authorizes the use of a fourth power unit. No manufacturer had plans to be able to complete the 23 races on the calendar with the three engines previously envisaged by the regulations, and the one unit increase will go to avoid the shower of penalties that would have arrived in the second half of the championship.