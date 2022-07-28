The rumors have been present for weeks, of course, but what was announced in the early afternoon today cannot fail to cause a sensation: Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season.

This was announced by his current team, Aston Martin Racing, with a short press release, in which he announced the intention of the 4-time world champion, who will thus leave the Circus world champion at the end of 2022 after 53 wins, third driver of all times for the successes obtained in F1 behind only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

“Over the past 15 years I have had the privilege of working with many great people in Formula One – there are too many to mention and thank,” said Vettel. “

For the past two years I have been a driver of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One ™ team and while our results have not been as good as we had hoped for, it is clear to me that everything a team needs to race to the top is being put together. levels in the years to come “.

“I really enjoyed working with a great group of people. Everyone – Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the executives, engineers, mechanics and the rest of the team – are ambitious, capable, experienced, committed and friendly, and I wish to all of them well. I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be useful for the development of a team that can win in the future, and I will work as much as possible between now and the end of the year with this goal in mind, giving his best in the last 10 races as always “.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, arrives on the starting grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After many years in motorsport, Vettel has decided to devote more time to his family. Surely even the not so exceptional results of the AMR22s have had a significant effect on the choice of him.

“The decision to retire was difficult to make and I spent a lot of time thinking about it; at the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what my next goals will be; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today it’s not about saying goodbye. Rather, it’s about saying thanks to everyone, not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist. “

“I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work he has done for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One ™ Team over the past year and a half,” said Lawrence Stroll, president of Aston Martin. “We made it clear that we wanted him to continue working with us next year, but in the end he did what he felt was right for himself and his family, and of course we respect him.”

“He has driven some fantastic races for us and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers has been invaluable. He is one of the Formula One greats of all time and it has been a privilege to be able to work with him. . He will continue to race for us until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022, which will be his 300th Grand Prix. We will give him a fabulous farewell. “