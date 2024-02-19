We have all the news, new rules, changes and calendar in one overview. Check out EVERYTHING you need to know about the 2024 F1 season here!

The new season is coming again! Finally! After the season finale in 2023 – not surprisingly won by Max Verstappen – we are longing for a new year full of excitement, sensation and action.

That will still be something to do, because if you quickly look at the registrations for next year, not much will change. And the technical regulations also hardly seem to change. And yet there are a lot of changes compared to last year. In this article you can read everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season!

Technical changes for F1 season 2024

There are hardly any changes in the regulations compared to last year. So the teams can continue with what they were doing. That does not mean that there will be nothing different at all.

Mudflaps?

With today's F1 cars it is very difficult to drive in the rain. The amount of splashing water is immense. That is why they are going to test special wheel covers that should ensure that less water splashes. So they will not be used during the races.

Air conditioning!

Global warming is also something that affects Formula 1. In some cases it gets very hot when they race in the Middle East. From this season it is possible to provide the driver with fresh driving wind. There is an air intake on top (the Driver Cooling Scoop), just behind the front wheels. Cold air comes in here and the drivers can be provided with a cool breeze.

Tyres

In terms of tires, there is quite a bit of news for this season. Not so much the compounds, but the available tires. Remember when F1 suddenly wanted to go green by carrying fewer tire sets? Well, that pilot turned out to be unsuccessful. In the coming season, the drivers will be able to rubberize 13 sets of tires every weekend.

Tire warmers

Tire warmers: simply allowed. People were trying to ban tire warmers, but that came to nothing. The idea for a complete ban in 2026 has also been scrapped.

Compounds

We will continue with the tires and the available compounds. There are now five: C1, C2, C3, C4 and C5. The 'C0' tire used for testing is no longer there. That band isn't going to happen either. The C0 was actually the old C1 and the new C1 is slightly softer.

Soil

There are some minor changes to the bottom.

Regulations news F1 season 2024

engines

Due to the extremely long season, drivers are now allowed to use four engines instead of three before grid penalties are imposed.

DRS

Technically, nothing changes about the DRS, but it does change how you use it. This season you can use it after 1 lap after the start, restart or red flag start instead of two laps.

Fines are getting higher!

They have also adjusted the fines at F1. The maximum fine that the stewards could impose was 250,000 euros. That has quadrupled to 1,000,000 euros.

Appeal

It is still possible to appeal against the decisions of the competition management. The period for lodging an appeal has been shortened from 14 to 4 days. In this way, teams must act faster. That is nice for the viewer, because otherwise the statement is more exciting than the races themselves. Teams also now have to pay a lot to appeal. This is to prevent teams from contesting things based on gambling.

Team news F1 season 2024

Oracle Red Bull Racing

At Red Bull they are trying to defend their title. They will do this with the well-known drivers from last year. We haven't heard much about Sergio Pérez's title aspirations yet. Nah, there are other things going on at Red Bull. Christian Horner is under heavy punishment for alleged inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.

Since the new boss (Olivier Mintzlaff) took charge after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the organization has been swept through the organization. This can – and will – have an effect on team performance. Verstappen was in great form last year, the RB19 was an absolute rocket. If they manage to maintain that trend, they will still be top favorites. Digital filth from the team boss doesn't change that.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

It will be a very special year for the Mercedes team. Lewis Hamilton has indicated that he will switch to Ferrari. Everyone jokingly says that Hamilton's successes are thanks to Mercedes, but it is also natural the other way around. Hamilton is very consistent and still very fast.

This year will really be make or break for Mercedes, which has been looking for a way to the top for two years now. The main question here will be how on earth they can replace Hamilton. So George Russell has a tough task ahead of him.

Scuderia Ferrari

If Hamilton goes to the Scuderia Ferrari, someone has to leave and that is none other than Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spaniard was more successful last year than the apple of the Scuderia's eye (Charles Leclerc), but that was to no avail.

For Frederic Vasseur it is important to manage this well. In any case, it will be his second year with the team where things often went wrong in management, those cars were quite okay. Certainly in 2018 and 2022 there was much more in it than came out.

McLaren F1 Team

The big promise of 2024 has to be McLaren. The team has two excellent drivers (perhaps the best driver duo on the grid) with enormous potential. Last year the team from Woking took some giant steps.

We can't expect such steps this year, but if they can maintain the qualifying speed and ensure that the decline during the race is not so great, they will be close to the top. Then it is up to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to capitalize on those positions, something that has not always been possible until now. Zak Brown is still the big CEO, Andrea Stella the team boss.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

We are really curious how everyone will pronounce that name. Our guess: Sauber. This is of course the old Alfa Romeo team with a new name, as was the case before the sponsorship deal.

Last year they were a bit colourless, this year they will continue with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas so they are probably all fine with it. There is much more going on behind the scenes, because Sauber and Audi will be an item from 2026. So the focus will move a little more towards that.

Williams Racing

At Williams we have seen constant growth since the extremely deep trough of 2019. Last year James Vowles came to run the shop and he is doing an excellent job so far. Alexander Albon also performed above expectations.

Logan Sargeant can stay on for another year to see if he continues the upward trend from the end of his season. New talent is difficult to get at the moment. In addition, drivers nowadays have very little time to get used to the level.

Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Even more than with Sauber, we wonder what this team will be called. You don't say Rabo Wereldpas RaboScanner Hockey Ladies Baarrrrn. Or something.

With Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo they have a very special driver duo. It will undoubtedly lead to hilarious promotional videos. What's special, besides that crazy name change, is that Franz Tost is gone.

Moneygramm Haas F1 Team

At Haas the big change is the team boss. They fired Günther Steiner! Steiner actually wanted to make something of the team, while owner Gene Haas is fine with it. When Haas started it was a multimillion-dollar operation, now you have gold in your hands with an F1 team.

Ayao Kamatsu is the new team boss. If you don't know him, he had been active at Haas for years as the team's technical man. By the way, Simone Resta has also left Haas. In terms of drivers, the team from Banbury can count on Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. Two drivers who are tried and true.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Just like Ferrari, Alpine F1 Team is a team where its potential is not fully realized due to the political games in the background. They have been performing below par for a factory team for years, although together with Ferrari they are the only team that develops their cars and engines.

The French team has a French boss (Bruno Famin) and two French drivers (Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon). Pat Fry has now left (to Williams), while Alpine already sent Olav Szafnauer and Alan Permane away halfway through the year.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Everyone thought it was great that Aston Martin was suddenly doing so well. Fernando Alonso managed to reach the podium six times in the first six races. Not much changes this year.

It is the penultimate year that they drive with Mercedes engines. After that, Aston Martin will work with Honda. Lance Stroll may also participate, but no one has any idea on what basis (oh, yes).

Calendar news F1 season 2024

Grand Prix:

There are many changes on the calendar compared to the year before. Firstly, the number: there are now 24 races! An absolute record. The Australian GP is now in March, followed by the Japanese GP. Probably also related to travelling. The Azerbaijan GP has been moved and will take place after the summer holidays.

The Chinese GP returns after Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works. Then the GP of Russia: it was originally planned for 2024, but the 'special military operation' by the narrow neck from Russia ensured that this did not go ahead. The Emilio Romagna GP also returns. It was supposed to have taken place last year, but was canceled due to a huge flood.

Sprint racing:

The format with the sprint races returns and again for six weekends. These will be different this year than last year. On Friday we start with a free practice and then the Sprint Shootout (the qualification for the sprint that they don't call sprint qualification). Then we start with the Sprint on Saturday and there is a qualification in the afternoon. The race will take place on Sunday.

The Chinese GP has it for the first time, as does the Miami GP. Austria can organize it for a third time and Brazil for the fourth time. There is also a sprint race in Austin and Qatar. It's a shame that the sprint races are so close to the end. It's a nice gimmick, but becoming world champion after a sprint race is like a menu at a star restaurant where only the starter was worth it.

Racing on Saturday!

The Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabia GP start on Thursday. The main race will be on Saturday. Ramadan starts on March 10 and everyone can join in the celebration.

Calendar F1 season 2024

You can view the complete F1 calendar 2024 here below:

Date Grand Prix Location February 21 – 23 Pre season test Sakhir March 2nd GP Bahrain Sakhir 9th of March GP Saudi Arabia Jeddah March 24 GP Australia Melbourne April 7 GP Japan Suzuka April 21 GP China Shanghai 5th of May GP Miami Miami May 19 GP Emilia Romagna Imola May 26 GP Monaco Monaco June 9 GP Canada Montréal June 23 GP Spain Barcelona June 30th GP Austria Spielberg July 7 GP United Kingdom Silverstone 21 July GP Hungary Budapest July 28 GP Belgium Spa-Francorchamps Summer break August 25 GP Netherlands Zandervoort 1st of September GP Italy Monza September 15 GP Azerbaijan Baku September 22 GP Singapore Singapore October 20 GP United States Austin October 27 GP Maxico Mexico City November 3 GP Brazil Sao Paulo November 23 GP Las Vegas Vegas December 1st GP Qatar Losail December 8 GP Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

