F1, Zandvoort: the report cards of the promoted ones

1. Nando-show. Eighteenth oldest in history to get on the podium, greater interval of time between the first and the last podium (beaten Michael Schumacher), to seal a career in some ways unrepeatable, unfortunately more wretched than the premises and shows the actuality. Fernando Alonso, if he can’t win, has fun and enjoys himself. Grand Master of the Order of the Chameleons, he is always a dragon from the start, clearly the best at understanding where he should go, what to do and above all at adapting to the situation. He does the opposite of what he did in 2021, when he went outside on the flyover overtaking Ocon who five seconds earlier put him with two wheels on the gravel. This time he sees the inside free and runs like the best Pippo Inzaghi in front of the goal, smoking two in one fell swoop. Forty-two years will also give an advantage, or not?

2. Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. Respectively the best of Saturday and Sunday. The fantastic work of the platinum blonde at Williams is going too far under the radar, incredibly in the second row on Saturday: 19 points and six Q3 qualifiers in a year and a half (with a car from the relegation zone at most) are not a few. It would be nice to see him take a leap further and get back into the lap that counts. Gasly: ​​a masterpiece race by him and Alpine, who does what Ferrari can’t do. And that is: stop on the first lap without wasting time. Muri alla Mastrangelo on Sainz, even Max must suffer even one lap (sacrilege!). In general, two that Schumaxer crossed paths with, endured, suffered from. Who have forgotten it and prove they know how to fly. Still too patchy, as far as Gasly is concerned.

3. Daniel Ricciardo. Logically, third place goes to Hamilton, Sainz or Russell, who save themselves in the comedies of their teams (see below). But I want to rewardHoney Badger, who doesn’t think twice about going to the block and losing his hand in order to avoid trouble for Piastri. And unfortunately it seems like a tricky problem: a pity because he needs every session to prove he’s from Red Bull.

F1, Zandvoort: the report cards of the failed ones

3. Lance Stroll. If he were investigated and the police asked him where he was on August 27 at 3 pm, how do you explain that he was racing an F1 grand prix? With what evidence? Farts would start sounding, come on.

2. Sergio Perez. We are always there. Seventh on the grid when he should be in the front row, one second and three tenths behind when he should be in two tenths, at least on a short track. The car is built for Verstappen: it can be. Strategies are made for Max: definitely. But on the flying lap McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari are also ahead of Checo. Then on Sunday the difference in pace puts some patches, but those are the limits. It is a driver who is in a vortex of distrust, a victim like the others (but resisted much more than the others) of Max’s fury and of a team that favors the first driver. However, he is not asked to win, but to finish in the top two: he has succeeded five times out of 13 this year. A little bit, right?

1. The Lescan Trio (who by the way was born 30 km from Zandvoort). And that is Ferrari, Mercedes And McLarenwhich lead into the orange disco a rare swing of ugliness. Mercedes and McLaren make one roast after another at the start, getting every weather call wrong and destroying the race of Russell, Hamilton, Norris and Piastri. Who then come back as they can, but without a Red Bull you won’t go beyond a certain threshold. Ferrari chapter. Leclerc does what was asked of him: impose himself. He goes to the pits, he knocks but can’t find anyone. Sure, short notice, but we’re always there: it’s a team that watches the race but doesn’t see it, that always responds late to events, that communicates little and badly internally. Why didn’t anyone tell the mechanics to prepare for the stop anyway? Yet on the first lap there is chaos for everyone, but only in Ferrari they are not ready. Then nothing would have changed, for heaven’s sake: with the damage to the road surface, Leclerc would have crashed anyway, but this doesn’t justify the chronic delay on everything, from understanding the weather to assembling the front wing, passing through the timing of the second stop (at least two laps lost). Then the #16 also puts in a good deal of him, and this is certainly among the worst weekends of his five-year period in Maranello, between the long runs in turn 1, the mistake in qualifying and the contact with Piastri. More concreteness would be needed, which Sainz guarantees (and 2021 also demonstrates it). Not to be good-natured, but many other things would also be neededand much more urgently.