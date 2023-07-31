F1, Spa: the report cards of the promoted

1. Pole not pole. Schumaxer at the moment is a separate driver. Those who said he would tame with the first title then had to backtrack: maybe it’s colder in the car, and what we saw at La Source lets today’s kids do it, who have a similar hunger. Or maybe he knows that his car is so much faster that he doesn’t even want to look for trouble at the first corner. However, the man is always the same: he demonstrates it in his relations with the media, with Perez and with the team (but do you remember last year’s team radios on the “We don’t know how to make a fucking DRS work”?). He has to prove he’s the alpha male: he’s bragging with half a lap over all the others and adding heavy poles. In Monaco with a third sector out of logic (perhaps shutting down Alonso definitively, at least for 2023), on Friday giving eight tenths to all nine to those who have the same car as him but do everything to hide it. Now, however, enough cinema with Lambiase: but is there a need? Booh.

2. Oscar Piastri. Proportionally, the best driver of the weekend. He slaps Norris twice in qualifying (but on Friday he damaged the bottom) and goes one step away from the dream on Saturday, both in the mini-qualifying and in the mini-race. A mini-phenomenon studying like a giant. A guilty contest with Sainz on Sunday, if it is a fault for not having done enough to disappear.

3. Charles Leclerc. Fight as you can and against who you can, beats those the machine allows it to beat. He keeps nine titles behind him without ever suffering, only Hamilton worries him but he is good at managing and the team at responding immediately to the undercut. Friday the worst pole of his life, Saturday the only mistake of the weekend, which costs him the primacy on the Sprint grid. Mention for Yuki Tsunodawho scores points and reminds Ricciardo that before thinking about Red Bull he must still beat a teammate.

F1, Spa: the report cards of the failed ones

3. I bet it. That is, the move ofAston Martin, who in the mini-qualifying runs on a wet track with Stroll tyres, not exactly the Lauda of Quebec. Result: cyclopean failure with color printing on turn-9, ruined qualifications for four riders, including the only one who can give you points. Mention for the Alfa Romeo livery, ugly as povertyand coming from me it’s a Frigatti-type certificate with Guinness World Records.

2. Sergio Perez. It’s like shooting at the Red Cross, but so be it: if you drive a Red Bull and you’re the second guide, arriving second is yours. And I don’t see what to rejoice in – him and the papy – if you finish second getting so many slaps in qualifying that it seems Mezcal in “They Call Me Trinity”. Sprint, then, as usual comedy. But will Saturday bring him bad luck?

1. Alpine. Let’s recap. In one year (it all started on August 1, 2022) you have lost, in order: a two-time world champion, the only one who has made you win something in the last quarter of a century; an F3 and F2 champion, as well as one of the most crystalline talents to come out of the brood of minor formulas; the managing director; the team principal; the sports director; the technical director. The old CEO, who had made a clean sweep of the previous management by threatening to do the same with the structure he himself created, was defenestrated before he could do any more damage. Arrivals question: four different team principals (Abiteboul, Budkowski, Szafnauer, Famin, plus the one to come) in four seasons; Brivio (team principal of the MotoGP champions) taken without giving him a role, catapulted into a world that is not his and confined to dealing with young people; Gasly, a good driver for heaven’s sake, has never been able to see Ocon. Condominium meeting level human relations: Remains treated like a piece of shit after 34 years, Prost forced to leave the cabin (Prost! Who had been planning for years to build a French team and bought Ligier with his own money, let alone if he wanted to leave Alpine). “Laundered” clothes always in the square even among the pilots (tragi-comic Alonso-Ocon report at the end of 2022), smoky command line, few but confused ideas. The latest? Begging the FIA ​​to intervene on the frozen power units. And this was the Plan. Imagine the rest.