F1, GP Monaco: the report cards of the best

1. Fernando Alonso. Since I refuse as far as possible to classify the Dominus, I choose as the best the one who tries most and best of all to bring him down. For me, in terms of performance, Nando is doing even (slightly) better than Max this year. Dream and make you dream. Saturday one step away from the legend, like Schumi in 2012, only this time there is no penalty but a three-headed monster on a spaceship. Folded by 84 thousandths, he also studies well for the race, playing with strategy and choosing the only compound that Max can’t afford to have on the grid. The other one, however, with 50 rpm tires resists everything, even water. Here the team made a sensational mistake, putting on slicks a minute before the most intense downpours. An assumption that if Ferrari had made it we would already be in the third degree of judgement. Alonso is still on his honeymoon and has not made any arguments with journalists, in front of the cameras he exhibits a smile received as a gift from the best plastic surgeons in Arcore. But it must burn inside, yes. And for me, if Aston Martin doesn’t collapse, we come into contact with Max this season.

2. Esteban Ocon. You can say what you want about Monaco, but here on Saturday the driver emerges. You also need a bit of luck to find the lap in traffic, that’s fine, and surely Ocon won’t be in the top-4, that’s fine. But, beyond the phenomena (the best six, let’s say) there is a category of excellent elements that he leads or so. You give him 100, he makes you 100. Sometimes some lightning. In Monte-Carlo weekend, perfect. Who thought that Gasly would come and immediately make meatballs will have changed his mind?

3. Yuki Tsunoda. In general, I would reward those who didn’t crash in Monaco in the rain and on slicks. Circus numbers that highlight how the average level is very high. But I’m going to Yuki, who unfortunately saw the water and fought against it all week, without even showing it too much. Fast throughout the weekend after nightmare days, he earned Q3 and the points zone before being betrayed by the AlphaTauri’s brakes.

F1, GP Monaco: the report cards of the worst

3. Ups and downs. While Verstappen and Alonso put on a show and stand head and shoulders over the rest of the grid, Perez and Stroll are lost in mediocrity. Lance because he represents her: to Loews he looks like a kid in bumper car and is among the very few who print themselves on the wall. Sergio miraculously saves himself at the swimming pools after an anonymous self-inflicted race due to a mistake in qualifying. Light years from teammates, net of the natural difference in talent.

2. Forecasts, for heaven and earth. Rain all weekend, then on Saturday, then only on Sunday, then at the start, in the middle, at the end. The spasmodic search for the only variable that can blow the bank at Monte-Carlo risked distracting us from the spectacle of qualifying and overshadowing that great Saturday signed by Verstappen, Alonso and Leclerc. Then, on Sunday, one leopard rain who messed everything up so as not to change anything: much ado about nothing. And this connects me to the other incorrect predictions, those of the runway. Red Bull had to struggle on the track where traction and dynamic behavior at low speed are needed: Max gave Alonso eight seconds in the dry in 55 laps and 12 seconds in the wet in the last 18 laps. Aston Martin missing without Nando. Ferrari received only on Friday and with a lap of Leclerc from Leclerc.

1. Ferraris and Aston Martins. Yep, Ferrari. Yesterday’s looks like the death of the SF-23 project, which started amid trumpet blasts but with the manager exiled and torpedoed for months. On a track that offers minimal rubber degradation, with relatively low temperatures, where the aerodynamic component matters less than the mechanical one, the SF-23 ends up one minute behind the winner despite that interregnum of rain that could have upset the hierarchies. Leclerc with hard rubber collapsed vertically while Max made the average last well beyond the Pirelli window of use (up to 38 laps). In addition, other errors from the pit wall, which on Saturday did not warn Leclerc of Norris’ arrival: perhaps Charles could have been smarter, but there are those in the pits who are paid to do this job. And, with Binotto as with Vasseur, he doesn’t do it at his best. Those who told you that the problems would disappear with the new team principal either dream or are angry with the previous management: the functioning of such a large machine shouldn’t be overturned by changing a gear, however important. Aston Martin: it simply took away the victory from Nando. With a timely and correct pit stop, stopping immediately for the intermediates, Alonso would have rejoined ahead of Max. Among other things, the team had fitted Stroll’s inter tires on lap 52: time two laps and hit the wall at Loews. Maybe they deduced that middle school was still the right choice, and didn’t think that maybe it was the fault of dad’s not exactly champion-like qualities. It’s the only justification I can give for having missed an unavoidable obligation: give the 33rd to Nando. He really knows if and when he will happen again such an opportunity.