F1, Hungarian GP: the report cards of the promoted ones

1. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Tied with McLaren’s terrible kids. I may be getting old, but I remember very few driving mistakes of Norris in F1, and this year I only take the start from Montmeló. For the rest, it seems clear as day to me that he’s still at zero wins just because he never had the car (and he even came close twice). “Such a great driver, Lando!”. Lewis was right, who was also humiliated at Silverstone. Piastri: normally he would have two podiums in the first 11 Formula 1 races. two podiums in the first two races with a presentable-like car. Stuff that those who will win something and more than something do. I won’t include McLaren because they have disfavoured theAussie: unintentionally, mind you, because he had to protect himself from Hamilton’s undercut, but Piastri deserved more respect and protection, also because after the stop Lewis was still ten seconds behind.

2. Lewis Hamilton. The roar at the pole at the Hungaroring, where two years ago he received a forest of boos, shows how this sport is looking for an alternative and that this monologue – like everyone else – can start to get boring. Then a bad start, all right. But it gave us the illusion of a different menuof a Sunday we’ve been waiting for a year. Is it enough for us? It’s the fault of an F1 that offers nothing.

3. Daniel Ricciardo. I wanted to give it to George Russell, but theHoney Badger I would have put it even if it had come last. He didn’t deserve to leave Formula 1 with scorn on his face: he too put himself in it, preferring the Red Bull bench to a starting seat in Haas (and perhaps also in Williams), but now he has the opportunity to redeem himself. And he got off to a great start, beating Tsunoda (not Prost, but there is one) despite the log at the traffic light. To be promoted regardless, as well as to be rejected regardless the dr. Marko, the man who unintentionally takes de Vries and fires him without giving him time to grow up. Unless we consider a suitable period of 10 GPs on partly unknown tracks, with a day and a half of testing and riding only on race weekends.

F1, Hungarian GP: the report cards of the failed ones

3. Alfa Romeo. Zhou planted at the start like the Jardel-Ganz-Rapaic trident of Ancona by Nedo Sonetti, Bottas look at the GPs now NOW: the usual passenger of the race. Too bad because the premises on Saturday were inviting.

2. Ferrari. Last year in Budapest the crisis in results and in relations with the media arose, with the famous fight between Binotto and Sky. Yesterday, still in Budapest, the honeymoon between Vasseur and a red environment discouraged by mediocrity could have ended, looking for a savior who isn’t there and, even if there were, couldn’t solve decades-old problems with the snap of the fingers. If you have hired Vasseur you have to give him time to build an identity, a team and a project that is the son of this team, otherwise he might as well have continued with the previous management, which has won more races but also revealed all its limits. Of course, however, unlimited trust is not given to anyone. Also because yesterday, in addition to the 70″ gap from Red Bull, Ferrari took 36″ from McLaren, which was under a train at the start of the season. It means that others are doing better and with fewer claims.

1. FIA. Another summer wondering if and possibly who complied with the rules. Rules that the Federation has approved but – such as i track limits – does not know how to enforce. In fact, you can’t enforce it: teams have a thousand ways to hide expenses, and they do it if they want to. With an initiative of commendable principle but substantially unworkable, the credibility of this sport risks being undermined, first of all because The “tarallucci and wine” of 2022 can only incentivize others to break throughand then because behind any progress of results (like that of McLaren) ironies will be born about budget cap, regardless of effective compliance with the expenditure limit. Curious that they ignore it in an environment greened by Netflix, where the image is a lot. If not all.