F1, GP Austria: the report cards of the promoted

1. Max’s wickedness. I fly over the overtaking at the Seine. I pass over the seven victories in the first nine GPs. I overlook the fact that he could be on vacation for three months and still play for the championship. I ignore it because motor racing doesn’t expose the athlete: if you have a car that strong you have to win. However, this is not a question of the Red Bull car, but of a car that seems even closer to perfection. His name is Max, oh god I call him Dominus here, and he was born in 1997, when a German dressed in red arrived at a title race with the F310B, the smarter sister of the F310 but certainly not the fastest in the World Championship. Little Verstappen will call him uncle Michael, because he saw him every other Sunday and was always super affectionate with him. The great Verstappen remembers him for his talent, speed, ability to go fast in all conditions and turn tenth on pace, but what is most impressive is that he has the same competitive badness. He stuff like the start of the Sprint and the point of the fastest lap would have made them precise and identical to the Kaiser, if the Sprint and the point of the fastest lap had existed in his time. Max looks like Schumacher as much as Michael does, and at this rate he can achieve it as victories and titles. Yes, I should go back to calling him Schumaxer.

2. Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. In terms of driving level, the two best of the weekend, even better than Verstappen. Sainz: It’s always there and it’s always up there. The classic cake without icing remains: this time Q3 is missing, had he had it we would perhaps be talking about another race, perhaps conducted with some worries and a few less penalties. Norris: masterpiece qualifying, so-so Sprint but gets screwed over by Max intent on slapping Perez, in the race he is super Lando. He likes Austria and we know it, McLaren seems to have started to travel, what are we going to do at Silverstone?

3. Esteban Ocon. And when one is strong he is strong. He collects the penalty stamps and at the end of the year cashes in at the FIA ​​to get a shopping voucher, a hammer drill, it is rumored that the dream is the stainless steel casserole. Half minute penalty for track limits, gentlemen, for the beauty of ten infractions and 17 lap times cancelled. Stuff to hang the photo in the room as a souvenir.

4. No sorry, the limit is three. Five seconds penalty for Barretta!

F1, Austrian GP: the report cards of the rejected ones

3. Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri. Perez: recovering with this Red Bull was not a goal but an obligation. He puts just a patch with third place but he doesn’t save himself, too Sainz sends him to school on a much inferior car and on tires five laps fresher. All I know about Bottas is that in the Sprint he put on slicks when it rained and left the intermediates on dry: rightly so because there was a 20th place to defend. Piastri: I deduce that he was present at the GP because he was watching the tv in the box guy who crashed to the ground with ignominy to then exult like Tardelli at the World Cup in Spain (the demonstration that too much Red Bull is bad for you).

2. The old guard. Bad, even for faults not theirs. Aston Martin and Mercedes did not go, but Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton they are passive spectators of two races in which overtaking is not remembered, leaps worthy of the champions they are. Nando also renounces overtaking Stroll in the Sprint, Lewis fights not his opponents but the car, track limits and stewards. Anonymity is not their place, at Silverstone both updates will be mounted and we will understand if and how much they will have to say in the summer.

1. FIA. We arrived from Canada with a fool in our pockets, after a three-minute session with an expectation of 60: thank you FIA for not making us feel alone. Every enthusiast has learned to lower expectations, a normal weekend was enough. Instead the Spielberg weekend is to be recorded and put together with Totò and Peppino, Walter Chiari and Paolo Villaggio, who then sees it again and maybe it’ll turn the evening around for you. It starts on Saturday morning with a impeding voluntary and as big as a condominium by Verstappen on Hamilton: everyone sees it except those who should see it, who however is diligent in punishing Leclerc for a much less serious episode (but which should have been punished, and by the way: out of seven penalties imposed in the season by race direction for this type of infraction, Ferrari took four. What shall we do?). While Max brakes on Lewis and de Vries throws anything passing by him to gravel and only at the end receives a 5” penalty, the real cinema starts in the direction of the race: they warn Hülkenberg about the track limits when he has already retired, they are unable to give the penalties live, they sanction eight drivers five hours after the end of the race who – if warned in time – might have changed their driving style. And not only that: as our Federico Albano underlines, they sanction them with a yardstick invented there on the spot. The umpteenth amateur figure of the Federation in a sport that for the sake of money, the interest of fans and attention to the image of amateurism should have nothing.