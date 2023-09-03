Pole at Monza in a Ferrari, conquered in the last attempt and in front of a red tide. Without a shadow of a doubt it is a dream Saturday that Carlos Sainz will remember for a long time, because of the four poles obtained up to now, the one on the Brianza circuit has the sweetest taste, because it is expected, sought after, desired and snatched by beating everyone at the last breath.

After a Friday with so many close teams, an interesting qualifying was expected, which then turned out to be exciting and uncertain until the end, showing off a SF-23 that could not hope for a better one on one of the most congenial tracks for its characteristics , with an exaggerated set-up in search of maximum top speed. An almost “all in” weekend, between a fresh Power Unit and a particularly low set-up to guarantee the drivers the chance to start from the front and hope to be able to play their cards on Sunday by starting from the first box.

It was the Spaniard who took advantage of it, capable of placing his paw even by taking some risks, with an approach that actually paid off in the fight to the last cent with Max Verstappen, only 13 thousandths behind at the checkered flag. In fact, since Friday, Sainz had seemed the Ferrarista most in tune with the car, especially in runs with little fuel on board, immediately standing out as one of the possible protagonists for pole position.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, celebrates at the Parc Ferme after taking pole position Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

On the contrary, after free practice Charles Leclerc had not denied that he had encountered a certain difficulty in being able to feel completely at ease with the empty car, preferring its behavior with a high fuel load. It was precisely these assumptions that prompted the Monegasque to abandon the road initially undertaken on Friday to move to the set-up of his teammate before FP3, with a race against time to adapt to the new mechanical regulations before qualifying.

Between the two was the usual Verstappen, who throughout the weekend went in search of what can be defined as a compromise between grip in the corners and speed on sprints, where the data recorded by Ferrari pushed the Red Bull to opt for a more aggressive approach to avoid overdrafting on that front. Not having a very low-downforce wing like that of the Maranello company, the Milton Keynes team had to adapt by working above all on the mobile flap of the DRS, cut into two different configurations. After several comparative tests, the Dutchman opted for the most unloaded version overall, while teammate Sergio Perez stayed on the intermediate configuration, with a heavier and less aggressive flap. A choice that Verstappen believes could give its benefits in the race with more prudent tire management, even if no particular deterioration was found in the first day’s practice sessions.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

One of the crucial aspects was that of the wake which, like every year in Monza, plays a decisive role in the search for time, especially if it is well organised. For this weekend, Charles Leclerc had the priority choice at Ferrari, who in both attempts opted to go out in front of his partner, but with the hope of still being able to find a tow, something he actually failed to do finding yourself having to go around alone. In fact, both in the first and in the second run the Monegasque driver missed Fernando Alonso’s slipstream, who opted for a rather fast out-lap, as opposed to Ferrari, which instead chose a rather slow pace to manage otherwise the tire warm-up phase.

The situation of Sainz was different, who was instead able to position himself at the right distance from Verstappen, thus being able to take advantage of a slight wake that gave some small benefits on the stretches. Looking at the telemetric data, in fact, it can be seen that on the main straight the Spaniard briefly touches 350 km/h before suffering a slight drop, while Leclerc never goes beyond 346 km/h. Confirming the fact that this is not a discrepancy simply due to aerodynamic configuration issues is the reference recorded by the Monegasque in Q2 when, staying in Nico Hulkenberg’s slipstream, he too touched 350 km/h. More detached Max Verstappen, who did not exceed 343 km/h, arriving to accuse almost a tenth of a gap a few moments before braking for turn one.

Precisely in that section you notice very contrasting approaches: Leclerc is the most aggressive, with a delayed braking capable of bringing a lot of speed into the first part of the chicane, while Sainz preferred to set up the exit in the best possible way, where instead Verstappen accused a slight skidding losing something in the cue towards the Roggia. Looking at the telemetric data, in fact, the Spaniard is the first to get back on the accelerator, as well as to reach 100% of the pedal with an excellent traction phase.

Telemetry comparison between Sainz and Leclerc in Q3 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Between the two chicanes the excellent qualities of the SF-23 emerge once again in the stretch, with the Dutchman of Red Bull who did not go beyond 320 km/h, while Sainz and Leclerc reached 326 and 324 km/h respectively extending your lead. The Roggia chicane is precisely one of the most interesting stretches in the examination, one of those that gave Sainz the pole position: with gentler braking, the Madrilenian was able to bring more speed on entry, still managing to secure a good exit – albeit not at the level of Leclerc, less aggressive on entry – going to exploit every available centimeter of the asphalt area next to the gravel escape route.

If up to this point Ferrari was the master, in the two Lesmos the situation was reversed, highlighting the greater aerodynamic load of the RB19. In the first part of the sequence, Verstappen was able not only to maintain a minimum travel speed about 3 km/h higher on the two Red riders clinging to the grip offered by the new soft, but also to brake noticeably later on. A scenario that was then repeated also at the second Lesmo, where Sainz actually also made a small mistake ending up in understeer when traveling, which then turned into oversteer when exiting, putting him in the position of having to fully exploit the curb that offers less grip.

As on the other straights, the superiority of the SF-23 emerges also in the section leading to the sequence 8-9-10, albeit with a less extensive advantage than that initially seen on Friday despite the advantage in the slipstream. However, one of the most interesting areas is that of Ascari, where Verstappen confirmed to be the fastest, as easily predictable, catching up on the Prancing Horse’s two opponents. Although he didn’t get the best partial, it is precisely in this sequence that Sainz cemented his pole, with a much more aggressive approach than in previous attempts, thus limiting the accumulated disadvantage. If in the rest of qualifying the Spaniard had never attacked the curb on entry, the situation reversed in the last run, taking the risk of passing on an area that offers less grip to try to position the car as best as possible for the subsequent change of direction, where in free practice the Ferrari showed excessive bottoming.

Telemetry comparison between Sainz and Verstappen in Q3 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Similarly, the Dutchman from Red Bull was also fastest at the Parabolica, the last corner of the track, albeit with a noticeably smaller lead than the one recorded on Friday. Even if Leclerc was able to maintain a good minimum speed during the travel phase equaling that of Verstappen, the Dutchman of the Milton Keynes team confirmed to be more aggressive in the insertion phase, an aspect where the SF-23 had already shown some signs of suffering on the first day. More detached Sainz, who accused a gap of about 9 km/h, then partially maintained until the finish line, limiting his advantage to just 13 thousandths, however enough to secure pole.

In an all-in weekend, qualifying represents a mission accomplished for Ferrari. The hope was to start up front and try to play your cards with the awareness of starting, at least on the grid, from an advantageous position. A challenge that seems almost impossible, because Verstappen and Red Bull generally have an edge over the long distance. But continuing to dream costs nothing.