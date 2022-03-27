Mick Schumacher was the victim of a very bad accident during the Q2 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and was subsequently taken to hospital for some precautionary checks.

The German was discharged a little later, returning to his hotel. However, by then, the team had already decided that rebuilding their car would be too challenging, especially with short of parts and with the Australian Grand Prix looming in two weeks, so today will not be in the game.

Although from the first television images it seemed that he was not moving inside the cockpit, the son of art, who today returned to the circuit and met the media, explained that in reality he never fainted after the violent impact against the wall.

“I was 100%,” he said when asked what his condition was after the crash by Motorsport.com. “It was mostly frustration. I was bothered by what had just happened, but I was also thinking about what I could do better to avoid it.”

“Before I started moving normally, I just wanted to make sure everything was okay. And, of course, the commissioners and doctors who intervened also wanted to make sure I was okay.”

“Once I felt that I was fine and that I was able to move, I told them, but they felt it was safer to do all the usual checks. Let’s put it this way: once I lost my rear, I knew what it was. to happen, so I could prepare myself. “

“It was a bad accident. From what I heard, I was around 270 km / h when I hit that wall. I think in a road car it wouldn’t have ended well. But I mean, luckily, our cars are really safe and I was able to get out of it without any problems. “

Schumacher’s Haas was all but written off in the incident Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Schumacher explained that this year it is more difficult to tackle the curb where he lost control, as the cars are lower.

“From what I remember, last year was less of a concern,” he said. “Just because of the way the cars were built, we had a lot of rake, so the rear of the car was quite high.”

“Nowadays, the cars are really low, especially on this circuit. So the moment you hit this curb, which is high enough, the rear tires lose contact with the surface.”

“Also in Q3 we saw that there were some riders who had some difficulties in that stretch. So I think it is something that will definitely have to be revised and fixed if we come back here in the future.”

On the decision not to race today he added: “I’d be ready to race. It’s just a matter of managing the components, because we have to make sure we are able to race in Melbourne.”

“This is only the second race and at this stage of the year it is quite difficult to have too many spare parts. So I knew it would be complicated, even if I was hoping to be able to race today.”

For Schumacher this is the second major accident in Jeddah, after the one in last year’s race. He was then asked his idea of ​​him on the safety standards of the Saudi track.

“Well, last year was a different accident. I think this was tougher, also because we had the potential for Q3. It’s not for me to judge whether it’s safe or not. It’s up to the people to decide, even if I think that there are some places where it would be better to take a look. “