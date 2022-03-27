Also in Saudi Arabia the McLaren failed to qualify one of the MCL36s for the final qualifying phase, but compared to Bahrain the situation within the Woking team seems to have improved slightly in terms of competitiveness. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo concluded respectively in eleventh and twelfth position, on the very threshold of Q3, which saw George Russell save for just 33 thousandths against his compatriot Norris.

The British driver explained why he was unable to reach an access in Q3 that seemed widely within reach: “During my fast lap I had to slalom between several cars that had just come out of the pits – has explained Lando Norris – and besides the traffic I also made a mistake. Compared to Friday and Bahrain, however, the competitiveness of the car has definitely improved and this is what counts. I think we can aim for the points in the race today ”. The driver born in 1999 also commented on the frightening accident that had the same age as Mick Schumacher as the protagonist. Norris believes that the curb that betrayed the German needs to be changed as soon as possible: “With these new ground effect cars we are very fast in some corners and I think there are several aggressive curbs on some tracks on the calendar that need to be modified. The one on which Mick has lost control of the car is absolutely among those that need to be modified ”.

The run-up to the top-10 will be a bit more difficult for Daniel Ricciardo, relegated to fifteenth position – which will be transformed into a fourteenth position in light of Mick Schumacher’s forfeit – due to an impeding against Esteban Ocon during Q2. The Australian driver receives the growth of McLaren with satisfaction: “We missed a tenth for Q3, a very different scenario compared to Sakhir – her words – we can be satisfied. In the race, strategy will be important and it seems that we will be able to race in a cleaner way unlike what happened in Bahrain where we had reliability problems. The race will be lively, the points are possible ”.

The team principal Andreas Seidl underlines the work done in a few days to improve the performance of the MCL36: “We are still far from our goals, but we are growing. I thank all those who have worked hard in Woking and the Mercedes engine division as well as of course our men in action here in Saudi Arabia ”.