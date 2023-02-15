After two years in the top flight, the 2023 season grid will not see the name of Mick Schumacher, who was left without a seat after Haas’s decision not to renew his contract in favor of the arrival of Nico Hulkenberg.

A clearly difficult decision to accept, especially as the young German felt he had made revealing progress in his second season, despite a few accidents at the start of the championship when the car seemed to be more competitive. After having also severed ties with the FDA, the Ferrari Academy to which he had been linked since 2019, Schumacher chose to take a completely different path, marrying Mercedes as third driver.

For Schumacher it will be an opportunity to deal with a different environment and a high-level team that has been at the top of Formula 1 for years, also learning from a champion like Lewis Hamilton. Moreover, the German will also have the opportunity to test the simulator of the Silver Star house, something that was missing in Haas, which sporadically relied on the Cavallino structures in Maranello.

Clearly the intention is to return to Formula 1 as quickly as possible, as happened with Nyck De Vries, which is why he hasn’t considered taking part in other series at the moment. Nonetheless, Schumacher will still keep fit, participating in some kart races during the year.

How do you reconcile the role of simulator driver with the track?

“Well, I think firstly, as I already drove last year’s car, which is a new generation car, that means that the approach I will have in the simulator will be very similar to what the drivers will have on track. So, to have a direct comparison, I will first be able to talk about how the tires work, how the car behaves and how it should behave. And then, as a result, we will be able to modify and adapt the simulator quite quickly. And we hope that, taking into account With this, we will be able to provide the team with reliable feedback, as well as a range of options that will hopefully work well on the track as well.”

How do you mentally prepare yourself not to race this year?

“I’ll probably continue to have a very similar approach, let’s say. I’ll face the weekend thinking as if I had to compete, to keep fit, but also to be ready, probably because it’s a very different year. I’ll also try to understand what I can learn from this experience And also to be as helpful to the team as possible, partly because I already have experience in terms of riding, but also because of the mentality with which I know how to approach a weekend. So yes, I will keep the same approach.”

Mick Schumacher during the presentation of the Mercedes W14. Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

How important is this season for your career?

“It’s definitely a privilege to be part of Mercedes. But above all, it’s also a place where I’ve always felt at home. So maybe it’s not the step I wanted to take in general terms, but I think in many ways it’s another way. to improve my riding and to prove my worth as a driver. able to use it for myself to grow as a driver”.

Did you drive a Formula 3 car during the winter break?

“Yes, correct. I drove the old F3 car, but I intend to drive a lot, or as much as possible, this year, in different categories and with different cars. And yes, I think probably for this season I’ve decided that I want to be as fit as possible, which I feel like I’ve achieved so far and plan to improve even further until the start of the season.So yes, track action-wise, I’m still very active and plan to stay that way “.

Alex Albon spoke about the benefits of not racing on the track. Where do you think you can improve?

“I will definitely take a similar approach to Alex’s [Albon]. But, beyond that, it’s also an opportunity for me to have, instead of one teammate, two teammates to look at, to see what they’re doing. Maybe I don’t have a direct comparison because not only behind the wheel, but I know how I would have approached it and this way I can now see in the live telemetry what they are doing and how they deal with it. Same thing if it’s an oversteer car, what they do with the various settings, what they do in terms of driving styles. Basically I can learn from that and hopefully add something to my baggage, hopefully when I come back I’ll be ready.”

In addition to his role at Mercedes, Mick Schumacher will also be McLaren’s third driver in 2023, stepping in if necessary. Photo by: McLaren

Do you need to have special skills?

“It always depends on the car, right? Whatever the car needs, it’s what the driver needs to improve and adapt. So basically, I feel that, especially at the end of the year, I had all the necessary skills to drive the car to its limit I don’t know yet how this year is, because obviously we haven’t ridden it yet, but at some point… I’m sure there will be new skills needed, but that remains to be seen.”

How could this role get you back to having a seat in F1?

“Obviously there’s no guarantee, but I’m in a comfortable position where I feel I can learn, that I can make the most of this year, even if I don’t drive. I’m sure that, with the results I’ve achieved in the youth categories but also in F1, there will be opportunities. Over the winter some people have already explained that there is interest.”

“Toto certainly has a lot of experience, not only with young people, but also in general. So of course it’s nice to have the chance to work with him now. Of course, I can only benefit from his experience and hopefully take the right steps with his help.

Trying to find a seat elsewhere in addition to his role as a test driver?

“Not at the moment. At the moment it is not in my plans. Naturally, the idea at the moment is to participate in all the Formula 1 races, which, of course, makes for a busy year. On the other hand, I have plans to do some kart racing here and there, which is probably closer to Formula 1 than anything else.”