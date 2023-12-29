Ten years. An eternity. It has become normal to speak in the past tense about a man who lives without a future. A chilling situation. The worst for the family who faces the drama day after day with extraordinary dignity, while the whole world remembers it punctually on December 29th. A difficult existence, unfortunately without great prospects. Michael Schumacher is disconnected from reality, he is alive, but not well. He would say vegetal. A word that no one feels like saying due to the crudeness that he represents.

Because on January 3rd the “Kaiser” will turn 55. It is curious, therefore, that the spotlights are turned on punctually on December 29th of each year, not in memory of the date of birth, but of the date of the accident. Schumi “switched off” after the accident in Meribel, France where he had gone skiing with his family. It was supposed to be a day of fun and tragedy came close.

A damned accident: the fall on the stones that emerged from the snow. And the hitting of the head against a rock. In the middle is the support of the micro-camera which breaks through the helmet and causes very serious brain damage. The champion of seven F1 world titles, the most successful driver in the history of GPs, surrenders to a trivial fall. The news goes around the world because it dismays all the fans who followed the German's exploits on the track.

Photo by: Sutton Images Michael Schumacher

“Michael is alive – explains Nicola Acciarri, an expert neurosurgeon from Bologna – thanks to the love of his family and the very expensive treatments that allow him to live a passive life. In ten years there has never been any talk of an improvement, but you have no idea how complicated its maintenance is: in addition to neurological damage, there are other problems that are difficult to manage such as loss of weight and muscle tone, hardening of the joints , not to mention the risk of bedsores.”

In short, his wife Corinna and children Mick and Gina Maria fight against organic deterioration and do not hesitate to bear costs, which for others are unsustainable, for Michael. Jean Todt, one of the few allowed to visit Schumacher, admitted in an interview with L'Equipe that his friend “…is there but he is no longer the same as before”.

The German Bild came out revealing that among the clinical attempts carried out there are also sound stimuli: Michael would have been taken to the track in a Mercedes AMG in the hope that certain sounds familiar to him could awaken some neurons. The family did not comment. Evidently nothing is left to chance, but the feeling is that these are only palliatives. Let's leave him alone, as Corinna wants. Let's not always feed false hopes.

Mick's commitment is admirable, as he isn't an ace on the track like his father, but he has enormous motivation: contributing to Kaiser's treatment is an important boost for a 24-year-old boy who should see racing as fun and who , however, feels a strong responsibility not only for the surname he bears but also for the commitment he wants to ensure in the role assumed at home. And that's no small thing…