For those who can, this will be an opportunity not to be missed. Jody Scheckter, 1979 Formula 1 world champion, has decided to auction off 7 Formula 1 single-seaters from his private collection, including the Ferrari 312 T4 with which he won the world title 45 years ago.

Scheckter, 74, has entered 12 cars from his personal collection in the RM Sotheby's sale to be held on May 11 in Monte-Carlo.

Among these 12 cars, the main lot will be the Ferrari 312 T4 number 11, the last single-seater that brought the Drivers' championship title to Maranello before Michael Schumacher's epic. It was also the last Drivers' title under the management of Enzo Ferrari.

The car that will go up for auction is chassis number 40, the fourth of 5 built. It was driven exclusively by Scheckter and achieved two consecutive victories at the Belgian and Monaco grands prix.

In the 1979 season, Scheckter also won at Monza, leading the Ferrari one-two that led to both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles.

The South African purchased the car from Ferrari in 1982 and it now has a pre-sale estimate of £4.45m and £5m.

Among the other cars that Scheckter will auction, the 1971 McLaren M19A stands out, the car with which he made his Formula 1 debut in the United States Grand Prix the following year in which he achieved ninth place. The car in question was also driven by Denny Hulme, Jackie Oliver, Mark Donohue, Peter Revson and Brian Redman.

For sale there will also be a 2008 reproduction of the famous 6-wheel Tyrrell P34, a car with which he won the 1976 Swedish Grand Prix in the period – the single-seater's only success – as well as achieving 4 podiums.

The 1977 Wolf WR1, signed by Harvey Postlethwaite, will also be for sale. An important single-seater, because Jody took it to finish second in the Drivers' World Championship that year. To complete the picture of F1 cars for sale, here is a 1973 McLaren M23 and a 1975 Tyrrell 007.

In addition to the F1, Scheckter sells two Formula 2 cars (1972 McLaren M21 and 1973 Rondel M1) and a 1971 Merlyn Mk21 Formula 3.

Furthermore, there is the 1970 Merlyn Mk11a, winner of the British Formula Ford championship, the 1974 Trojan T101, winner of the Formula 5000 title, and the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ, which participated in the 1961 and 1963 editions of the famous Targa Florio. The 12 lots have a high estimate of £10.9 million.