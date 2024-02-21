The 2023 season has caused trauma among those working in the paddock. Obviously the first ranking for 2024 cannot leave us indifferent, even if it is only a test session, because if the driver who made his mark last season returns to the track inflicting more than a second on his closest pursuers, the fear to relive the absolute dominance of twelve months ago takes shape. There were harsh comments, with the motto 'season over', 'everyone at home'.

But is it really like that? No, or at least, you cannot support a prediction (whatever it is) based on the findings of a day of testing. It is an absolute truth that Max Verstappen is the big favorite on the eve of the day, and that he is most likely on his way to winning his fourth world title is more than possible, but hypothesizing a Red Bull capable of winning 95% of the races (this was the score of 2023) is realistically excessive, if the prediction is based on eight hours of testing.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Verstappen impressed when half an hour from the end of the day he set the best overall time (1'31″344), more than a second better than Lando Norris's time and a second and a half faster than the time the Dutchman achieved exactly one year ago at the end of the first day of testing.

With the same compound as the competition (Norris and Sainz) the advantage was monstrous, perhaps even too much, and this is what leads us to take the findings with a pinch of salt. However, we are talking about a time one and a half seconds slower than the 2023 pole, so it is correct to wait for the moment when everyone is on equal terms, i.e. the first qualifying of the year scheduled for next week.

Max has optimized everything, including the possibility of lapping for eight hours (the only one to do so together with George Russell) and a minimum of adaptation must be taken into account for those who completed the first laps with the single-seater in the afternoon session.

The impression is that Red Bull immediately focused on a program that also included 'runs' not at full fuel load, dedicating less time to scanning the car. This obviously doesn't explain the entire gap made up by the opponents, but it slightly reduces the impressive figures that emerged at the end of the day.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What was impressive was the general reliability of the single-seaters and the mileage covered. Verstappen completed 143 laps, Ferrari 133, McLaren 130, Aston Martin 131 and the Haas 148. Only Williams lost time (61 laps completed) due to the breakdown of the fuel pump with Albon and a driveshaft with Sargeant, but otherwise the reliability of the single-seaters was impeccable. Tomorrow many teams will begin to work continuously on the setup, and it is likely that the times will progressively decrease.

For those who want to see the glass half full, the very small margin between Norris, Sainz and the 'surprise' Ricciardo (0”115) with the Racing Bulls did not go unnoticed, and was particularly observed by several direct opponents. If the presence in the top positions is confirmed, the similarities with Red Bull will be a cause for discussion, as is widely expected.