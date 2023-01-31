In recent weeks there has been much discussion about thebid presented by the Saudi Arabian state fund who has applied to take over control of F1 from Liberty Media for a monstrous amount of over 20 billion dollars. The proposal was declined by the American company but the major controversies erupted after the considerations expressed publicly by the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem who questioned the actual value of the Circus, coming to define “inflated” the purchase price assessed by the Saudis. These words, expressed via Twitter by the federation boss, sparked a harsh response from F1 itself and Liberty Media, which moved through lawyers to invite Ben Sulayem and the FIA ​​to stay put. A full-blown political clash that confirms the tense stories that have existed for many months now between the top category of motorsport and the body responsible for governing it.

The actual value of the offer presented by the Saudi fund was also confirmed by the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, one of the most politically influential figures in the entire paddock. However, the Austrian executive made it clear that he was rather satisfied with the fact that there was no opening on the part of Liberty Media towards the Public Investment Fund. In a recent interview given to the German RTL, in fact, Marko has expressed doubts about the functionality of one Saudi-powered F1.

“Such an offer is presumably on the table – declared Marko, obviously declaring himself happy with the value achieved by sport – but i think that wouldn’t it be so nice if [la proprietà della F1] went to a culturally different country from where most of the races take place. It’s usually a business issue – he concluded – and is more likely to end up with someone who meets normal company standards, if you will”.