Formula 1 pulls. The splendid performances of the Ferraris have brought the GPs back to the front pages of the newspapers and the TV ratings are also positively affected. For Sky Sport, record numbers arrived after the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​reaching almost two million spectators.

The second race of the world championship held on the Jeddah street circuit in the live broadcast at 7pm recorded 1 million 937 thousand average spectators, with a 9.6% share and 3 million 31 thousand unique spectators on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 4K, with a growth of 22% compared to the Bahrain GP a week ago.

Sunday is the most watched GP ever on Sky, thus improving the previous record of the 2019 Italian GP, ​​seen by 1 million and 910 thousand average spectators.

The peak of spectators was recorded at 20.26 during the last lap of the race with 2 million 40 thousand spectators, while the peak share was 11% at 19.03 at the time of departure.

In addition, the average viewers were 2 million 377 thousand, with a 10.4% share who watched the match delayed on TV8 at 9.30 pm.