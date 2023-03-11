Hope Ferrari

After the first act in Bahrain, F1 remains in the Middle East, moving a few kilometers west to reach Saudi Arabia, in particular the Jeddah circuit which for the third time will host a Grand Prix after the throbbing editions of 2021 and 2022. In 2021 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen gave life to a duel with no holds barred which rewarded the Mercedes driver, one year ago instead the Dutchman got the better of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Scuderia from Maranello hopes to experience a diametrically opposite weekend after the negative one experienced in Bahrain, a weekend marked by high tire degradation which culminated in the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc’s SF-23 which he was defending with nail and claw the teeth the third step of the podium. On the straights at Sakhir, Ferrari proved to be extremely fast and in light of the characteristics of the Saudi circuit the hope for Frederic Vasseur’s men is to raise their heads clearly.

Live on Sky, deferred on TV8

In addition to F1, the program also sees the F2 exactly as happened in 2022. The Jeddah circuit was slightly modified in some points to increase safety especially in the fast section which had sections where the drivers were forced to drive blindly. The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports F1while on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always, you will find the live coverage of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the Jeddah circuit and the roll of honor.

Saudi Arabia GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday 17 March

11:55-12:40 F2 free practice

14:30-15:30 F1 first free practice session

16:00-16:30 F2 Qualifying

18:00-19:00 F1 second free practice session

Saturday 18 March

14:30-15:30 F1 third free practice session

16:10 F2 Sprint Race

18:00-19:00 F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 21:30)

Sunday 19 March

2.15pm F2 Feature Race

18:00 F1 Race (delayed on TV8 at 21:30)

Saudi Arabia GP 2023, the Jeddah circuit

Track: 6,174 km (27 corners, 11 right and 16 left, record among those on the calendar)

Laps: 50

Race distance: 308.450 km

DRS zones: 3

Race lap record: 1’30″734 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in 2021)

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: the Hall of Fame