[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live text of the third free practice session of Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsecond act of the 2023 championship in F1.

Ferrari, take off your mask

There In Friday’s free practice, Ferrari concentrated on race pace without showing their potential on the flying lap, a tactic already adopted two weeks ago in Bahrain where Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz then conquered the second row in Qualifying. The weather conditions in FP3 won’t be so representative, but it’s probable that the riders will start taking definitive measures in view of a very important Qualifying anyway.

PL3 will start at 2.30pm

14.30 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the third free practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begins.

14.25 – 27°C the air temperature, 43°C that of the asphalt.

14.20 – Details emerge about the split between Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen.

14.10 – According to Helmut Marko, Mercedes will solve the problems sooner than Ferrari.

14.00 – We begin our report with the telemetric analysis by Federico Albano who highlighted how much Ferrari has yet to unleash the power unit inside the SF-23’s hoods.