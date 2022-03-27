What a battle! Clean, spectacular, exciting. Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian GP and conquers the 22nd affirmation in F1 after a foil challenge with Charles Leclerc who had to bow his head to the world champion, but the Monegasque did not lose. The Ferrari driver tried to counter Red Bull’s increased top speed, but did not have enough tools to counter the RB18 rocket.

After the scorching retirement in Bahrain, Max conquers a crystalline success: the Dutchman was able to exploit the VSC that was necessary for the double retirement of Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren and Fernando Alonso with the Alpine just before joining pit lane, otherwise Ferrari might have been able to keep Max out of the DRS zone.

The challenge was beautiful and also very tactical: Verstappen and Leclerc avoided attacking each other in the final stretch of DRS to be ready on the home straight, both remembering what had happened last year. Verstappen gets back into the game for the world championship in which Leclerc is the undisputed leader with 45 points thanks also to the fast lap which is worth a precious length, followed by teammate Carlos Sainz for the second time in a row on the podium.

Ferrari finished half a second behind Red Bull confirming to be a very competitive car even on a track as fast as the citizen of Jeddah: perhaps the 25 thousandths that Sergio Perez invented yesterday to take his first pole position, did not allow to Leclerc to take that small margin that would have allowed him to avoid the engagement of the world champion.

The Mexican drove up to the pit stop on lap 15, then there was the inexplicable crash of Nicholas Latifi who hit the Williams, forcing the race direction to introduce first the VSC and then the Safety Car which allowed everyone the others to stop for a tire change, losing less time. The Mexican thus slipped fourth, after a skirmish with Carlos Sainz when he closed the Ferrari man against the wall at the exit of the pits, illegally gaining the third position. Sergio returned the square after the restart and everything was back in order. In reality the two did not slow down enough on the occasion of the last yellow flag (when Alexander Albon braked to the innocent Lance Stroll) deserving a penalty of three positions on the grid in Australia.

Ferrari leads the two world classifications following a challenge with Red Bull that seems destined to last: the Scuderia already has 78 points in the game bag in front of the Mercedes which has 38, one more than Red Bull which is in a great comeback. .

George Russell takes fifth place in the W13, collecting the maximum with the silver arrow. Lewis Hamilton, who started 16th with the hard bikes, came up behind his teammate: the epta champion could use the VSC on lap 38, but the team was not quick to call the Englishman back to the pits. close the pit lane and it was only possible to stop on lap 41 when the race had restarted.

Mercedes defended themselves as best they could, confirming themselves as third force, while they surprised the sixth place of Esteban Ocon, pugnacious as never before with his teammate Alonso, before the Spaniard retired. The Frenchman controlled Lando Norris’ McLaren seventh, beyond expectations, while Ricciardo paid for a retirement.

Positive points also for Pierre Gasly: ​​the eighth place with the AlphaTauri gives confidence to a team that has suffered a lot from reliability. Kevin Magnussen also did well in ninth with the Haas ahead of Lewis Hamilton: the Dane who started with the hard bikes like the Mercedes driver also paid for the closure of the pit lane, otherwise he would have brought home other heavy points.

Off the points Guanyu Zhou who collected an incredible series of penalties after a bad start due to the clutch that had blocked Bottas in Barhain. The Finn had to retire so Alfa Romeo ran out of points that he would have deserved.

Two drivers did not even take the start: it was assumed that Mick Schumacher could not line up after yesterday’s terrifying crash in qualifying with Haas. The German returned to the paddock today to watch the race live after being discharged from the hospital as he came out unscathed from the bang.

Yuki Tsunoda also failed to take sides: the Japanese had to pull over his AlphaTauri AT03 because the engine stopped while he was going to the grid. Yuki did not take part in qualifying yesterday due to a fuel problem: the technicians obviously did not solve Tsunoda’s curse who had to walk back to the pits. The management of RBPTH001 power units is becoming a serious problem …