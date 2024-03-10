Race results, ranking and order of arrival Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2024disputed on Jeddah runwayWhere Max Verstappen dominated ahead of his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez. Like that of Bahrain, this success was once again overwhelming, highlighting the superiority of the driver and the car on the track which, in the hands of Sergio Perez, also achieved second place ahead of the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, had to settle for third place. In Saudi Arabia Ferrari also celebrated the impressive debut of Oliver Bearmanwhich achieved notable seventh place ahead of experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia got his 56th career victory, also marking his hundredth podium placing out of 187 Grands Prix contested in Formula 1 (corresponding to 53.48%). Today's victory represents the 115th success for Red Bull and the thirtieth double in 371 Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen dominated the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Given the results of the first two races of 2024, the most convincing objective for the Dutchman is to win all 24 races on the calendar. He can also achieve this thanks to the dominance of Red Bull who achieved another double in Jeddah. Returning to the race, if there was no story behind Verstappen's first place, an eventful race took place, characterized by frenetic activity in the pit lane triggered by a period of Safety Car in the first iri. Despite the chaos, Red Bull managed to effectively manage a double pit stop strategy.

Sergio Perez took second place, despite a five-second penalty for a dangerous release in pit lane. Charles Leclerc completed the podium, fending off challenges from Oscar Piastri, which he spent much of the race trying to overtake Lewis Hamiltonone of the few drivers to delay his pit stops.

Oliver Bearman achieved a 7th place in the Saudi Arabian GP in his debut race in F1

Fernando Alonso guaranteed fifth place for theAston MartinWhile George Russell he settled for sixth place with Mercedes. Oliver Bearmanwho makes his F1 debut at the wheel of Ferrari in place of Carlos Sainz, impressed with a seventh placefighting on the track with more experienced drivers such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 50 1:20:43.273 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 50 +13.643s 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 50 +18.639s 4 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 50 +32.007s 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 50 +35.759s 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 50 +39.936s 7 38 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 50 +42.679s 8 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 50 +45.708s 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50 +47.391s 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 50 +76.996s 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 50 +88.354s 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 50 +105.737s 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 49 +1 lap 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 49 +1 lap 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 49 +1 lap 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 49 +1 lap 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 49 +1 lap 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 49 +1 lap NC 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 5 DNF NC 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1 DNF Final standings, finishing order of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

