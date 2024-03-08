Max Verstappen from the Red Bull conquer the pole position of the Arabian GP with an unattainable 1'27″472also establishing the new record of Jeddah runway. The world champion puts behind the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc and the second Sergio Perez's Red Bull. The second row closesFernando Alonso's Aston Martin. Fifth and sixth times for McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norrisbetter than the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Good debut Oliver Bearman with Ferrari instead of Carlos Sainz, operated on for appendicitis. The Englishman was eliminated in Q2 by just 36 thousandths and will start 11th.

Qualifying results F1 Saudi Arabia 2024 pole position STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Rull Racing Honda 1:27.472 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.791 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Rull Racing Honda 1:27.807 4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:27.846 5 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 1:28.089 6 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 1:28.132 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:28.316 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.460 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1:28.547 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:28.572 11 38 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 1:28.642 12 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:28.980 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:29.020 14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 1:29.025 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:29.055 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:29.179 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:29.475 18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:29.479 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:29.526 NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari DNF The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Pole position qualifying Saudi Arabia Formula 1

Max Verstappen he did not betray expectations and confirmed himself as the fastest driver of the group also in Saudi Arabia, conquering the second pole of the 2024 season which has just begun, as well as his 34th pole position in career.

Verstappen achieved pole position and a new Jeddah track record in Saudi Arabia

The time of the pole of 1'27″472 it is also the new Arab track record. Alongside him, as in Bahrain, is Ferrari Charles Leclerc while in the second row we find Sergio Perez's second Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz however in this race he had to raise the white flag due to health problems which led to a quick appendicitis operation in the Jeddah hospital.

Ferrari in Saudi Arabia fields Oliver Bearman in place of Carlos Sainz

The Maranello team has fielded the young 18 year old in his place Oliver Bearman of the Ferrari Driver Academy. The Englishman starts from eleventh position in his first race in Formula 1.

F1 2023 SAUDI ARABIA GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8

Saturday 9 March 2024 (RACE)

6.00pm: Race (live on Sky, Now and postponed to 9.00pm on TV8)

Qualifying times for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!