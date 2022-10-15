Saudi Arabia would welcome doubling. Over the last few days, the local government’s sports minister, Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal has explicitly made it known that the intention would be to host two Formula 1 grand prizes in the same season.

The Middle Eastern country currently hosts the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the Jeddah city track, but is considered an interim measure pending completion of the new state-of-the-art facility in Qiddiya, which is located near Riyadh.

However, the Qiddiya plant will be ready in 2026, so Jeddah will continue to host Formula 1 for another three seasons. The minister of sport, however, has made no secret of having the intention of also keeping Jeddah once the new permanent track is ready.

“If we had the opportunity, we certainly wouldn’t say no. We see the benefits of these events for our Kingdom, and that’s why we invest so much.”

“Maybe in your area you focus more on sport, but we are doing the same with regard to culture, entertainment, exhibitions and many other things that we consider.”

“We could certainly host two races already for this reason, but I believe it is something we need to discuss with F1 and see how it goes. But I can say that we would certainly love to have 2 GPs in one season.”

Over the past few years, the Jeddah plant has been improved thanks to large investments. Precisely for this reason the owners want to be able to keep it running. If the hopes of having an F1 GP were to be rejected, the solution could lead to alternating the venue for the grand prix.

“It has already happened in Germany, between Nurburgring and Hockenheim. So it could be an option for us too,” said Al-Faisal.

As for the new Qiddiya circuit, Al-Faisal said: “It will be an iconic venue for an F1 race, there will also be an adjacent theme park. Qiddiya is a huge project, we hope they can finish it in time”.

“The plant should be finished within the manufacturer’s expectations. If so, the idea is to transfer the grand prix to the new plant. What is certain is that MotoGP will race in Qiddiya. In Jeddah the bikes could not run for sure “.