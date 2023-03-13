There 2023 season of Formula 1 after the debut in Bahrain continues in Saudi Arabiaon the Jeddah track where the second race of the new World Championship is scheduled. Here they have been running since 2021, on a city track where, however, they can be reached high speedswith the average of 252.8 km/h which is inferior only to that of Monza.

The conformation we might be in favor of Ferrari which in Bahrain, however, proved to be very distant from the Red Bulls. The RB19’s Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez in fact they seemed unassailable and objectively of another level than all the others.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin is the surprise of the first race of F1 2023

Ferrari, on the contrary, also disappointed on the front ofreliabilitywith Charles Leclerc which was forced to withdraw. Even the Mercedes they are far away, unlike theAston Martin that with Fernando Alonso he is a candidate for second or third force in the World Cup.

Schedules F1 2023 Gp Saudi Arabia SKY, NOW and TV8

On TV the weekend of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which takes place in nocturnalis visible in direct just up Sky and streamed on Nowwith the green light at 18.00 Italian on Sunday March 19, 2023. On TV8 the deferred qualifications and the race are broadcast, respectively at 21.00 And 20.00 Italian.

Friday 17 March 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

14.30-15.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

18.00-19.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 18 March 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFICATIONS)

14.30-15.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

18.00-19.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now/delayed at 21.00 on TV8)

Sunday 19 March 2023 (RACE)

18.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now/delayed at 20.00 on TV8)

The Saudi Arabian GP takes place at night

F1 GP Saudi Arabia 2023 in Jeddah

Formula 1 races for the third time at the Jeddah street circuit, with the Saudi Arabian GP taking place in nocturnal. The track is among the longest and fastest on the Formula 1 calendar. The average speed is 252.8 km/hinferior only to that of Monza (264.3 km/h). And it also has the second longest track, with its own 6 174 m longafter that of Spa-Francorchamps (7 004 m long), in Belgium.

The very fast track of Jeddah

The high number of curves, 27, 11 to the right and 16 to the left, means that the track is the one withon the highest number of curves between all the circuits on the calendar. Another feature of it is represented by the slope of 12 degrees of curve 13.

F1 GP Saudi Arabia accidents

During the first edition of 2021 there were quite a few accidents which led to a number of changes in 2022. Also last year there were some incidents which this year led to other changes at the height of the turns 22 and 23, where the drivers take a fast left-right corner. At this point the positioning of the barriers has been revised, in addition to theadding a curb which reduces the speed of the cars by approx 50 km/h.

In 2022 Mick Schumacher with the Haas crashed violently into the barriers in Jeddah

At the level of the fences, other similar adjustments have been implemented in correspondence with the turns 14 and 20, in this case to widen the track, favoring a better view for the pilots. THE protective walls instead they were set back a few meters.

F1 GP Saudi Arabia track record

As for track numbers the tracing of Jeddah is long 6,174 meterswith the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held over the distance of 50 rounds. The overall track record is 1’27″511 while the one in the race is of 1’30″734both scored by Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen overtaking Leclerc in the 2022 edition of the Saudi Arabian GP

In 2022 the Jeddah race was won by Red Bull Of Max Verstappenbefore two o’clock Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz.

