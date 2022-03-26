Sergio Perez has conquered the pole position in the qualifications of Saudi Arabian GPsecond proof of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. The Mexican of the Red Bull on the starting grid precedes the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. La Rossa in Jeddah confirmed the goodness of the work carried out in winter, also testified by the third time of Carlos Sainz.

The reigning world champion, on the other hand, is only fourth Max Verstappenin front of the Alpine di Esteban Oconmind Lewis Hamilton he didn’t even go beyond the 16th time.

Q2 was stopped due to the terrifying accident that occurred in Mick Schumacher, who lost control of his Haas and crashed into the wall, fortunately without physical consequences. The Kaiser’s son has been transported to the hospital for routine checks but does not take part in the race.

Qualifying F1 Gp Saudi Arabia 2022, how it went

Sergio Perez in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP he won the first pole position of his career, with the time of 1.28 ″ 200, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by just 25 thousandths. In third position, instead, the second Red of Carlos Sainz which occupies the second row together with Max Verstappen.

Ferrari after the one-two from Bahrain confirmed the competitiveness of the new single-seater ad ground effect and after a few seasons of hardship there regained competitiveness represents the best news of the first two races of the season.

The qualifications of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​on the other hand, confirmed the difficulties of the Mercedes-AMG that even with Lewis Hamilton she was eliminated from Q1. The Englishman on the starting grid occupies the 16th box.

Qualifying F1 Gp Saudi Arabia 2022, STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE MOTOR TIME GAP 1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1’28.200 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1’28.225 0.025 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1’28.402 0.202 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1’28.461 0.261 5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’29.068 0.868 6 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1’29.104 0.904 7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1’29.147 0.947 8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’29.183 0.983 9 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1’29.254 1,054 10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’29.588 1.388 11 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’29.651 1,451 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’29.773 1,573 13 24 Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’29.819 1,619 14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1’29.920 1,720 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’31.009 2,809 16 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1’30.343 2,143 17 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’30.492 2,292 18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Mercedes 1’30.543 2,343 19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’31.817 3.617 20 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull

F1 2022 TIMETABLE SAUDI ARABIAN GP SKY and TV8

19:00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, postponed at 19.30 on TV8)

