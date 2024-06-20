Zhou Guanyu will return to using the chassis he used until the Imola race, after his Sauber team concluded that a problem with the new chassis contributed to his recent difficulties.

Zhou’s last outings, after the chassis replacement at Imola, saw him involved in an accident in the Monaco tests and then another two in Canada, which cost him a good part of the tests in a weekend that he finished at the bottom to the group, as the only lapped driver.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Zhou revealed that problems after switching to the second chassis left him feeling strange behind the wheel of his Sauber.

He then underlined that the problem is particularly evident if the track has a very irregular asphalt, as was the case in the last few rounds, given that Imola, Monaco and Montreal all require a lot of passage over the curbs to obtain noteworthy performances.

“I find that the car is very stiff on bumps,” Zhou explained to journalists in the Barcelona paddock. “So, I couldn’t push. For example, the mistake I made in FP3 in Montreal was really serious. Suddenly, after going over some bumps, the car spun.”

“It’s something that was a little strange or a little shocking. But we made a lot of changes before this weekend, changing the specs again to make sure we get back the feeling I had at the beginning of the year. Because Now I can’t do what I was able to do before.”

“So, I’m looking forward to this weekend because it’ll be a bit like starting from scratch. I changed my chassis and quite a few parts in Imola, so we’re swapping everything back to what I had before.” .

Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Zhou also said that Sauber will replace “every part, making sure to start from scratch” including in terms of the bodywork pieces it has assembled around its old chassis. This is because “it is not known exactly whether the problem is only the chassis”.

The timing of Sauber’s decision to make such a drastic change to Zhou’s car is also important, as the team decided to act at the start of a long and intense European racing series, with five races taking place over the next six weekend.

Zhou also wanted the problem to be addressed in view of the Austrian Grand Prix, which will follow the trip to Barcelona, ​​because the Red Bull Ring presents “a little more irregularities in braking”, compared to other specially built tracks that F1 is visiting after the recent mini series of street circuits that followed the narrow Imola track.

When asked if Sauber had encountered a similar problem with track bumps on teammate Valtteri Bottas’ car, Zhou initially said he didn’t want to “go into details” but admitted that “the bumps I felt , and the way the car responds, is a little more extreme than what’s happening on his side of the garage.”

“That’s why we decided to change,” Zhou added. “I think it’s the right decision and I’m really happy that I made it. Because it’s not easy for the team to commit to this. But I think once we commit to this, hopefully it’s the right decision. And you can only improve”.