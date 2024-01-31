Maloney, who was previously part of Red Bull's young driver programme, will move to the Swiss team and participate in several Grands Prix as an official reserve driver, sharing duties with reigning F2 champion Theo Pourchaire.

“I am honored to join the Sauber Academy and take on the role of reserve driver for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber,” said the 20-year-old Barbadian.

“The Sauber name resonates with Formula 1, as it has been part of the sport for over thirty years, paving the way for many drivers who have achieved great success. I am delighted to become part of this family and look forward to to work together this season as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver.”

Last year the Barbadian driver placed 10th in his rookie season in F2, taking four race podiums for the team then racing as Rodin Carlin. He previously placed second in the 2022 F3 championship with Trident and won the 2019 British F4 championship in his first season of racing in Europe.

Maloney will remain with Rodin for a second season in F2, in addition to his reserve duties in F1.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images Zane Maloney, Avalanche Andretti Formula E

“We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy,” said Sauber Academy Director Beat Zehnder.

“His journey through the training categories has been impressive so far and, with his speed and potential, he is certainly a great addition to our talent roster.”

“In addition to his Formula 2 season, in which he will aim to succeed our Theo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share with him the role of reserve driver for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.”

“On behalf of the entire team, I warmly welcome him on board and look forward to working together and achieving great success.”

Maloney will likely feature on Grand Prix weekends that clash with Pourchaire's commitments in the Japanese Super Formula championship, as the 20-year-old Frenchman has signed with Team Impul for 2024.