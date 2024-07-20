Sauber is experiencing one of its most difficult seasons: the C44 is certainly not a well-born single-seater and the massive interventions carried out by technical director James Key have not brought about any major changes so far, so much so that the Swiss team is still last in the Constructors’ World Championship with zero points. We must recognize the Hinwil staff’s stubbornness in wanting to try to get out of the black hole and at every Grand Prix we see the appearance of technical innovations demonstrating the commitment to changing the course of a championship that is more problematic than expected.

In Hungary, a new aerodynamic package made its debut, profoundly changing the face of the Swiss single-seater entrusted to Valtteri Bottas, while Guanyu Zhou remained with the standard configuration. The most striking aspect is certainly the mouth of the sidepods: the lower tray has disappeared and, following the orientation of the competition, the black-green car has been equipped with the upper visor, taking the undercut to the extreme, which is decidedly more hollowed out to increase the flow rate on the bottom.

Sauber C44: new side and engine cover as well as the flow conveyor near the Halo Picture of: George Piola

The side is of new conception with a flow trend that has been completely revised: Sauber, in fact, has also revised the hot air vents, opening gills in the upper wall of the belly towards the external edge, showing a concept that had not been seen until now. In the sidepod there is no longer that flare that tended to push the air towards the outside of the rear wheel, confirming the feeling that the aerodynamic philosophy of approach in the upper part of the belly has changed.

Therefore, the new rearview mirror supports and the flow conveyor on the sides of the Halo attachment should not be surprising, as they are becoming common practice, albeit with very different shapes and sizes from car to car.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In anticipation of the great Hungarian heat, the engine hood was opened like a Swiss cheese: in the upper wall of the bazooka there are ten vents, just as at the tail, under the vertical fin there was the appearance of a long vertical slit. And, to make sure nothing was missed, there is also a small bulge near the rear suspension attachment.

Speaking of kinematics: the anchoring of the arms has not changed, but the cover of the triangles has been redesigned, which is why the flow towards the diffuser has changed, as have the fins that make up the rear brake duct and the brake intake which has been rightly enlarged.

As for the floor, the barge board that separates the entrance of the Venturi channels from the turbulence of the front wheel has been redesigned. Sauber has made a great effort that must be transformed into precious points in the team standings. We will see today in qualifying what the effects of this hard work will be…