By Carlo Platella

In Hinwil we change the page. The partnership with Alfa Romeo ends in 2023, with the biscione brand that has given the team its official name in recent seasons. The Swiss team is now looking to 2026, when the team will be wholly owned by Audi, of which it will assemble the power unit and acquire its name. If the return of the Sauber name seemed obvious for the two-year transition period 2024-2025, Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi instead opens up new scenarios.

Sauber: the 2024 name will be a surprise

Alunni Bravi opened up on the topic at recent events Autosport Awards held in London. When asked about the possibility of the Sauber name returning to the grid in 2024, the Team Representative neither ruled out nor confirmed this possibility. The manager anticipated that the name for the next two years will be “a surprise”, suggesting a new sponsorship agreement with a brand that could complement or replace the Sauber name.

In 2023 the full name of the team included Stakes, an Australian online betting and gambling company. It is therefore possible that it is true Stakes to take up Alfa Romeo’s legacy as title sponsor, although it would not constitute the surprise promised by Alunni Bravi. In any case, the mystery will be revealed within the first half of December, with the publication by the FIA ​​of the list of entries for the 2024 season.

New venue for the presentation

The new partnership will not stop at the name of the team. In fact, starting from next season Sauber will also inaugurate a totally new approach to marketing, starting from the place of presentation. The heir to the C43 will not be revealed in Hinwil as has happened so far, but the launch event will be held directly in the United Kingdom. The livery is also yet to be discovered, and will most likely also be affected by the new marketing strategy.