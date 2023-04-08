During the past year, Pirelli has worked hard with the aim of improving its tires in view of the 2023 championship, smoothing out those defects and problems encountered among the riders at the beginning of the new regulatory cycle. It shouldn’t be forgotten that this was also the first season for the Italian manufacturer with the new 18-inch tyres, so a study path was necessary to identify its limits and strengths.

Among the novelties, this year Pirelli has introduced a sixth compound which is positioned between the C2 and the C1 of 2022 (which has taken on the name of C0) to broaden the slick range and reduce the large performance difference between the two compounds found in the last season.

“The need for a new C1 emerged in some races, such as the one in Barcelona for example. In that case the C1 proved to be too slow and for this reason all the teams focused on a three-stop strategy in order to avoid the hard ones,” explained Pirelli motorsport manager Mario Isola on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi tests end of last year’s championship.

In 2022 the drivers had complained about the behavior of the tires especially due to understeer, an aspect which, according to the Italian manufacturer, should have been solved with the introduction of a new construction that helped balance the car despite some initial difficulties. A lot of work was also done on pressure management, now with values ​​generally lower than those Pirelli recommended to the teams over the course of last season.

Overall, the Milanese manufacturer is satisfied with the work completed, having met the objectives set in the development phase before the start of the season.

“I’m satisfied because the goals were to increase the integrity level of the new build, which we did because you are using lower pressure,” added Isola over the weekend of the Australian Grand Prix.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The second point concerned the reduction of understeer and again I think the new construction is helping to balance the car”.

“The third point was to test the new C1 compound which worked quite well in Bahrain. We are also trying to understand if we can use it in other races. It is close to C2 and maybe sometimes we can replace C2 with C1. We need to get a little more data and agree the breakdown with the FIA. But yes, the new package works as expected. So, I’m happy,” added the Italian engineer.

A new specification full wet tire will make its debut at the Emilia-Romagna GP. Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

On the occasion of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of May, the new Full Wet tires will also make their debut, new extreme rain tires that do not need to be heated in the electric blankets before taking to the track. Pirelli is also continuing this path for the dry compounds, whose development program will continue in the coming months before a definitive decision is made after the British Grand Prix.