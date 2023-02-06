The United States are increasingly appreciating the current Formula 1 and, starting this year, the stars and stripes fans will have another reason to follow the world champion Circus thanks to the choice of Williams, who from this season will field Logan Sargeant as the starting driver .

The American is Alexander Albon’s new teammate after taking over from the unconfirmed Nicholas Latifi. This will be Sargeant’s debut season in Formula 1, in a very delicate season for Williams.

The team recently lost Jost Capito and François-Xavier Demaison but bought James Vowles as their new team principal. Sargeant, therefore, will be able to take advantage of how he managed to get to Formula 1 despite the fact that a couple of years ago it seemed he was cut out after losing the FIA ​​F3 title in a daring way on the last weekend of the season.

“After the year in F3 I was 100% sure it was over, to tell the truth. At that point, I thought I would go down the road to LMP or IndyCar. At that moment I was satisfied, it was just my reality. I felt they were the only two places I could still aspire to.”

The Williams FW44 in 2023 livery Photo by: Williams

Sargeant stressed that the F3 year was good for him to gain experience, but his expectations of getting to Formula 1 were dashed from the start.

“The F3 seat was just, you know, to spend some time and stay in one car and help a team progress and find a different position for me, shall we say. The LMP2 races, the GT races, again , it’s just a little bit of fun, to get some experience in endurance racing and sports cars.”

“And to be honest, I think it ended up being extremely beneficial and helped me tremendously. So I’m glad I did all of this.”

Thinking about the season that awaits him, Sargeant admitted that he looks forward to qualifying with great impatience. In his view, being able to get the most out of the car with little petrol and new tires is his best feature.

“Honestly, I feel that qualifying is my bread and butter. It has always been my favorite moment of the weekend, when the car is light, the new tires are on and there is the possibility to give my all. And I would say that this it’s probably my biggest strength. It’s what I’ve always liked the most. So yeah, I’d probably start there.”

