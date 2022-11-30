Sargeant will make his F1 debut next year for Williams, replacing Nicholas Latifi, after he scored the points needed for a Superlicence by finishing fourth in his rookie season in Formula 2.

Williams has revealed that Sargeant will race with 2 as his permanent number in F1, becoming the second driver to use it since the system was introduced in 2014.

The team made the announcement in a short post on its social channels Wednesday, with the hashtag #LS2.

Sargeant was able to choose the number 2 as it has been more than two seasons since it was last used by Stoffel Vandoorne, who raced in this number during his time at McLaren in 2017-2018.

Williams team principal Jost Capito revealed over the United States Grand Prix weekend that Sargeant was in contention for a seat in 2023, provided he scores the necessary points for the Superlicence.

Sargeant crossed the threshold to claim fourth place in the F2 championship at the season-final race in Abu Dhabi, with the Grove-based squad formally announcing their signing the following day.

Williams helped Sargeant acclimate to Formula 1, fielding him in four FP1s at the end of the season and giving him a full day of testing at the Abu Dhabi post-race test.

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After the Abu Dhabi test, Sargeant said his goal was to “feel comfortable in the car and push hard” without the pressure of having to stick to a test schedule and looking after the car for the driver at full time.

“In FP1, it’s a bit like a hit and run, because you have to do your 100km and you don’t have much time,” said Sargeant.

“Today, on the other hand, I managed to find the limit and gain confidence with the car, as well as learning how to change the balance of the car to my liking using the steering wheel”.

“Obviously this is a ‘work in progress’ situation, and will be for a while yet. But I already have a good understanding of what these tools do.”

Over the course of the winter, Sargeant will carry out some private testing in an Alpine F1 to further his growth journey, before riding the 2023 Williams for a day and a half during pre-season testing.